Who is the defender who shines in Germany and made SPFC earn more than R$8 million?

On the eve of the most important match of his career, the Europa League decision between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers, which will be played today (from 16:00 GMT), in Spain, the young Brazilian defender Tuta announced an important step towards the your professional streak.

Despite the interest from Borussia Dortmund and also the possibility of being traded to a club from another country in the next transfer window, the 22-year-old defender chose to renew his contract with Frankfurt for four seasons.

The news is especially important for São Paulo, the club that formed the defender, who will take a little money with this transaction.

That’s because, to extend the player’s contract and increase the chance of obtaining more profit in the future, the Germans decided to buy the 30% of the economic rights that still belonged to the Brazilian team. According to “Blog do Rafael Reis”, the value of the deal was around 1.5 million euros (almost R$ 8 million).

Originally, São Paulo expected to earn more from Tuta. As the market value of Frankfurt’s number 35, estimated by “Transfermarkt”, a website specialized in this type of evaluation, is 10 million euros (R$ 52.2 million), it was possible to imagine the Morumbi team raising up to Rs. $16 million.

But the fact that the Brazilian’s original contract with the Germans ended in 2023 weighed heavily. If this bond came to an end and the defender transferred free of charge to another team, the tricolor club would be without the 30% of a future sale agreed upon.

Tuta started his career in Cotia and was part of the squad that won the São Paulo Junior Cup in 2019. Even before debuting as a professional (he even played a few games on the bench), he was sold to Frankfurt.

As soon as he arrived in Europe, the defender was loaned for a season to Kortrijk, from Belgium, to gain experience. In 2020, he returned to Germany, took over the starting position and never left the team (he already has 57 matches for the club).

According to the website “SofaScore”, which analyzes the performance of players based on the statistics of what they produce on the field, the Brazilian has the fourth best average of Frankfurt in 2021/22, with a note of 6.88.

He has been a starter for the German team since the third round of the Europa League group stage and has not scored any goals in the campaign. On the other hand, he scored four times in the Bundesliga.

Despite not being among the continent’s biggest powers for a long time, Eintracht Frankfurt has already been champions of the Europa League. In fact, the Germans won an edition of the UEFA Cup, the tournament that preceded the current competition, back in the 1979/80 season. They were also finalists in the Champions League, in 1959/60, but ended up beaten by Real Madrid.

The Rangers also have continental championship history. They were runners-up in the UEFA Cup in 2007/08 (they lost to Zenit Saint Petersburg) and played in three decisions in the old Recopa: they won the title in 1971/72 and lost the decision in 1960/61 and 1966/67.

European Finals 2021/22

EUROPEAN LEAGUE

Today, at 4 pm – Eintracht Frankfurt x Rangers, at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, in Seville (ESP)

LEAGUE CONFERENCE

05/25, at 4pm – Roma vs Feyenoord, at Arena Kombëtare, in Tirana (ALB)

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

05/28, at 4pm – Liverpool v Real Madrid, at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis (FRA)

