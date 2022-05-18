Why did Apple decide to test an iPhone with USB-C? | Cell

The information that Apple would be carrying out tests with a version of the iPhone with USB-C input has stirred social networks. According to rumors, the iPhone 15, which should hit the market in 2023, may appear without the proprietary Lightning port, giving way to the same standard adopted in Android phones and which also appears in some iPad models. that would represent one of the biggest changes in the second largest smartphone maker on the planet. In addition, the new standard would be able to deliver faster charging and data transfer speeds.

The measure adopted by the company appears at the same time that a bill is being processed in the European Union (EU) that proposes to standardize all phone chargers that are sold in the 27 countries of the economic bloc. If the measure is approved, Apple will be the most impacted company. Check out the questions and answers below.

1. What does the European Union want?

The European Parliament had already voted in 2021 in favor of a measure that aims to unify the entry models of smartphone chargers marketed in the bloc. The main justification given by the EU legislature is the e-waste reduction, as people could use the same cable on different devices (laptops, tablets, headphones and others). The bloc’s executive also mentions the greater convenience to users.

The measure is in line with new trends in sustainable consumption recently disseminated in more developed economies. Last year, for example, the European Parliament considered forcing manufacturers to go back to using removable batteries, also under the same justification of reducing the volume of electronic waste.

2. Since when does the iPhone have Lightning?

The first Apple cell phone with the Lightning port was the iPhone 5, released globally on September 12, 2012. At the time, the connector brought benefits such as reduced size (80% smaller than iPhone 4S and earlier), plus the ability to plug into the device on both sides. Before him, the company used the 30-pin dock since 2003, a connection that required a much larger space in the body of the products and that was widespread with the launch of the third generation iPod Nano.

In October 2012, Apple implemented the new Lightning standard on the iPad 4, which became a huge sales success for the company along with the iPhone 5. eight pin input allowed the connector to be used with other interfaces such as HDMI and VGA. In addition, a authentication chip that made it difficult to produce accessories not approved by Apple started to be present in the new entry.

The retired 30-pin connector was important for the company, as it allowed the giant’s products to serve as a control center for various accessories without the need to use compatible drivers. This was something that until then was not possible with other USB connectors. Over time, the dock became obsolete and heavily criticized for being too big.

3. Do other Apple devices have USB-C?

The iPad Pro was the company’s first tablet to ditch Lightning to make room for USB-C. Released in 2018, template is intended for professional use and performing complex tasks. This requires, for example, that the device support simultaneous connection to multiple peripherals and file transfer between iPad and an external SSD, for example, takes place quickly.

In 2020, iPad Air 4 was presented with renewed design and new port. Other latest tablets from the company like the iPad Mini 6 (2021) and the recently released iPad Air 5 with M1 chip also have USB-C. Despite this, these were not the first products of the company to use the same standard adopted by competitors. Apple started using USB-C in 2015 on the 12-inch MacBook.

As mentioned at the beginning of the text, the implementation of the same standard used by most Android smartphones – such as the Galaxy S22 (Samsung) and Xiaomi 12 – will allow the iPhone to deliver much faster charging and data transfer speeds. This is one of the main reasons that other products sold by Apple today are equipped with USB-C.

4. How many iPhones are there in the world?

Apple is one of the three largest smartphone manufacturers in the world, occupying the top of this ranking almost seasonally. In 2014, the company reached the mark of 1 billion iPhones produced. Today the data is even more impressive. In 2021, the Cupertino giant claimed that there are 1.65 billion active iPhones all around the world.

5. What happens from now on?

The European Union still hasn’t beaten the hammer on the industry’s adoption of USB-C. Tests carried out by Apple show that the company is preparing for the “worst case” for it, in which it would have to adhere to a technology seen in the Android world.

They exist doubts about the scope of a possible European decision. It is true that iPhones sold in the region should have USB-C, but it is unknown if Apple would adopt the same connector in the rest of the planet. A total change could make sense from a logistical and cost-efficiency point of view.

