Why did the US decide to relax sanctions against Venezuela now?

Oil prices, pressure from other leaders in Latin America, the desire to force the resumption of negotiations in the country and to reverse Trump’s agenda explain the controversial action of the Biden administration.

The US government announced this Tuesday (5/17) that it will ease some of the sanctions imposed on Venezuela’s economy? punishments that were established in response to what Washington considers undemocratic actions by the regime of Nicolás Maduro.

The move comes, according to senior Biden administration officials, at the request of the Venezuelan opposition, led by Juan Guaidó, whom the Americans recognize as the country’s interim president.

According to the Americans, Guaidó would have agreed to return to the negotiating table with the Maduro regime in Mexico City to hold elections. Trading has been suspended since October 2021.

“We reiterate our total willingness to urgently build a major political agreement that will allow Venezuela’s recovery through the democratic reinstitutionalization of the country,” said the Plataforma Unitário group, which brings together different sectors of the opposition to Chavismo, in a statement.

The Maduro government celebrated the announcement and the country’s vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, said she hoped that all sanctions would be lifted.

Oil and inflation

The move comes after the United States resorted to talks with members of the Maduro government in March to probe the possibility of resuming negotiations and reopening its market to Venezuelan oil, currently under sanction, which would mitigate the effects of the inflation crisis. of fuel generated by the embargoes on Russian products, after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

At the time, Senate Majority Leader Dick Durbin (D-IL) explained the option between banning Russian oil and reopening negotiations with Venezuela: “The question is what is worse: Putin’s massacre of innocent Ukrainians all days or do business with the devil for a few days?”

The start of the war in Ukraine represented an increase of about 20% in the price seen by Americans at gas stations, a considerable impact in a country facing the highest inflation in 40 years. It is an electoral risk for the Biden administration, which will have to face mid-term legislative elections at the end of the year.

War in Ukraine caused gasoline prices to rise by around 20% in the US Image: EPA

US officials, however, deny that the sanctions relief against Venezuela now has anything to do with global fuel demand or domestic pressure from inflation, and say the change is a result of advancing talks led by Venezuelans themselves.

“Our focus has been to support the interim government (of Guaidó) to get the (Maduro) regime to take negotiating steps towards free and fair elections. This has been the focus, not the oil sector, nor fuel prices. “, said one of the US officials involved in the negotiations.

Sanctions relief measures have not yet been extensively detailed by the US government, but BBC News Brasil has learned that, in conjunction with the Department of State, the US Treasury has issued a license authorizing US oil company Chevron to negotiate the terms of potential activities. economic future in Venezuela.

The license, however, would not yet allow for the exploration and export of oil from Venezuelan fields. In the words of an adviser to the Biden administration, it would be a license merely “to talk.” The Americans are also expected to soon announce the removal of some business names from the sanctions lists.

“None of these pressure reliefs should lead to an increase in revenue for the (Maduro) regime,” said a US official with knowledge of the measures.

The argument, however, has met with skepticism among scholars of the relationship between the US and Latin America.

“The Biden administration says that Chevron will not be able to extract oil, only negotiate with PDVSA (the Venezuelan state oil company). But what do oil companies do besides extracting oil and exporting it? The American people are not that stupid. Sooner or later, Chevron will explore oil and PDVSA will benefit from that”, says Ryan Berg, Latin America researcher at the Center for Strategy and International Studies.

Relief at whose request?

Berg notes that the Biden administration’s moves toward Venezuela have caused discomfort in the country and region.

According to diplomats interviewed by BBC News Brasil, neither the Venezuelan opposition nor partners such as Brazil and Colombia were warned in advance of the lightning visit of Biden’s emissaries to the Maduro regime in March.

Among those countries, which aligned with Washington its policy towards the neighbor – of recognizing Guaidó as head of state – there were doubts about the meaning of the US government’s actions. On a recent visit to Brazil, a high-level delegation from the State Department repeated to Brazilians that nothing had changed in the US-Venezuela relationship.

Now, faced with a change that could have considerable impacts on the area, the Americans are trying to get the message across that their actions took place at the request of Guaidó.

According to the Americans, Guaidó (pictured left) would have agreed to return to the negotiating table with the Maduro regime for elections to be held. Image: Getty Images

“I want to make it very clear here that the US is doing this in response to the actions and conversations that are taking place between the regime (Maduro) and the interim government (of Guaidó) on a platform of unity, without the US having been involved. It was a conversation between them and between them, and they came to us to ask us to take these actions,” said a high-level Biden administration official.

According to Berg told BBC News Brazil, the Biden administration would have liked to have reversed the policy of “maximum pressure” in sanctions on Venezuela, inherited from the administration of Republican Donald Trump, longer ago.

For that, however, he needed the Maduro government to advance in negotiations with the opposition, in talks in Mexico City, mediated by Norway.

However, the negotiations ended in implosion in October, when the US justice extradited Maduro’s ally Alex Saab, from Cape Verde, to serve a sentence in the US for money laundering related to Saab’s activities with the Venezuelan government.

For Maduro, the action represented a breach of trust and the government got up from the table. To lure him back, Washington would have granted a first conversation in March and eased sanctions now.

“It’s strange that a strong country like the US has to pay a visit in March and now lift sanctions in exchange for a compromise as light as just returning to the negotiating table,” says Berg.

In an article published by Foreign Policy magazine on Monday, just a day before the Americans’ announcement, Isadora Zubillaga, deputy foreign minister in Juan Guaidó’s cabinet, helps to cast doubt on who endorses the sanctions relief decided by the White House and what is the real interest behind the decision.

“As a longtime supporter of Venezuelan democracy, I firmly believe that ignoring the Maduro dictatorship (and doing business with Venezuela) in hopes of lowering domestic energy prices in the US is not only ethically problematic, but counterproductive and ineffective. Venezuela will not lower US fuel prices in the short or medium term nor will it serve Venezuelans’ long-term goals of ensuring a free and democratic country,” Zubillaga wrote.

On the brink of a fiasco in Latin America?

The new stance of the Biden administration in relation to Venezuela takes place on the eve of the Summit of the Americas, which the US will host, in June, in Los Angeles.

And although the Americans are determined to promote a meeting that conveys to the world, and especially to Russia and China, the perception that the continent is united around the leadership of the Biden administration, the organization of the event has been slipping and strong leaders threaten. not attend.

This is the case of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who threatens to miss the event. Recently, Obrador said that Washington should not exclude anyone from the meeting, in reference to the leaders of Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela, who should not be invited.

The diaspora of the last two countries is politically powerful in the US – especially in a swing state, Florida – and opposes any concession by the Americans to the governments of their countries, considered dictatorships by the US. Faced with the need to vie for control of Congress, the Biden administration made it clear that it did not consider it negotiable to invite the three countries to the meeting in Los Angeles. If by doing so he has preserved himself with Latino communities in the US, by easing sanctions on Venezuela, he is making a risky domestic move.

“Still, Biden decided to take a risk with the internal audience by lifting sanctions against Venezuela and reducing the pressure against Cuba as well,” says Berg, referring to the authorization of greater remittances to the island under communist regime, announced this week. “It could be that he is doing this as a concession to Obrador, or say so, but he is accumulating internal and external wear.”

Ronald Sanders, Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to the US, recently sent a message to the State Department that a good part of the Caribbean leaders would also be willing to skip the meeting if Cuba were excluded. The possibility that there are no representatives of the Maduro administration, but of Guaidó, also bothers.

The tension surrounding the event caught the attention of one of the US’s global antagonists.

“Aren’t Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela countries of the Americas?” asked Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

President Jair Bolsonaro threatens not to attend the Summit of the Americas Image: Reuters

The Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, also threatens not to appear. A known ally of Trump, Bolsonaro resents never having had a personal contact with the current American president, who took office in January last year.

In addition, messages for the Brazilian to stop casting doubts about the October electoral process and public comments from the Biden administration that Brazil would be “on the wrong side of history” because of Bolsonaro’s visit to Putin in Moscow a week ago. before the war broke out, they created a perception in the Planalto that there is not much to be gained from contacting Biden in the midst of a pre-election campaign.

For analysts in Latin America, in a year and a half of government, Biden has not been able to create an agenda for the region that overcomes the obvious issue of migration and brings countries closer to Washington, after a great distance during the Trump administration. Latin diplomats interviewed by BBC News Brazil say that management is slow to offer lines of financing and investments in infrastructure and trade for a region that suffers from low growth (or recession) and high inflation.

In the words of the American website Politico, rather than uniting the continent, the Biden event “brought boos and threats of a boycott”.

“What is clear is that the Biden administration failed to have a policy for Latin America that created strong incentives for Latin American leaders to be present and high costs for those who missed the meeting. I think it may not only be a failure, but also an epic sign of the decline of US power in the Western Hemisphere,” says Berg.