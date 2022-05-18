Why do female octopuses kill themselves after giving birth? This study offers clues

The lifespan of octopuses varies greatly. Some species live only six months. Others, such as the Giant Pacific Octopus, reach five years of age. But they have one characteristic in common: they die shortly after the birth of their young. The father’s vital functions deteriorate after mating, while the mother forces herself to go without food until she dies.

Researchers at the University of Chicago and University of Washington studied octopus of the species bimaculoid octopus, native to the Pacific Ocean, to understand how this mechanism occurs in females. The results were published in the journal Current Biology.

The process works like this: a few weeks after mating, the female lays her first and only clutch of eggs. It stays close to the nest, protects the eggs from predators and pumps water to keep them oxygenated. When the eggs are close to hatching, the mother stops feeding and begins to mutilate herself, sometimes eating parts of her own body.

It was already known that the optic glands of octopuses (similar to pituitary gland in humans) are responsible for this behavior in females. Previous experiments have already shown that when the glands are removed, octopuses start feeding again and even mate again. The question was to find out how they trigger suicidal behavior.

Continues after advertising

In the new study, the scientists describe a series of biochemical mechanisms that are triggered after mating. One of these leads to an increase in a compound called 7-dehydrocholesterol (7-DHC). According to the authors, this cholesterol precursor is involved in several devices, from the flexibility of cells to the production of stress hormones. Apparently, it is also essential for the last stage of the animal’s life cycle.

To reach the conclusion, the researchers compared the optic glands of females who had already mated and those who had never mated. In addition to causing an increase in progesterone (the pregnancy hormone), mating also induces the production of an enzyme that converts cholesterol into 7-DHC. It was not known that this steroid was related to semelparity – that is, the strategy of reproducing only once before dying.

In humans, there is a genetic syndrome called Smith-Lemli-Opitz, which results in elevated concentrations of 7-DHC. Like octopuses, they are also toxic and can lead to self-destructive behavior. “The most important parallel here is that, in both humans and octopuses, high levels of 7-DHC are associated with lethality and toxicity,” said the author. Z. Yan Wang in interview the magazine New Scientist.

Share this article via: