Why does Turkey want to veto Sweden and Finland from joining NATO?

Sweden and Finland have confirmed that they will apply to join NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) after Russia invades Ukraine. For this to happen, all 30 members of the organization must approve the entry.

However, one of the member countries said that it will veto the affiliation of Swedes and Finns: Turkey.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared that he does not agree to admit countries that apply sanctions to Turkey.

Sweden stopped selling arms to the Turks three years ago after Ankara’s military involvement in the Syrian war.

And, according to the official Turkish news agency, both Swedes and Finns have rejected repeated requests for the extradition of Kurdish militants – whom the Turkish government calls terrorists.

The two Nordic countries said they would send diplomatic delegations to discuss the issue with Turkey, but Erdogan said they didn’t even have to bother making the trip.

Ankara accuses Scandinavians of harboring members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has waged an armed struggle for independence for decades.

Kurds have significant communities in Finland and Sweden. In the latter country, there are descendants of Kurds in parliament.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he was not making threats or seeking compensation.

Turkey has not provided evidence that these communities in the two Nordic countries have relations with the PKK.

Last Sunday (15/05), the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, expressed confidence in the integration of Swedes and Finns, despite the objection of Turkey.

The United States has been encouraging the entry of the two countries and must make an effort to circumvent Erdogan’s opposition.

Russia has already said there will be “consequences” if Scandinavians confirm their NATO membership.

change of position

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on her country’s plans to join NATO Image: GETTY IMAGES

Sweden remained neutral in World War II and for more than two centuries has avoided joining military alliances.

Finland has a 1,300 km border with Russia. It was already invaded by the Soviet Union in 1939, in the so-called Winter War, which lasted three months.

In the end, the Finns ceded almost 10% of their territory despite the resistance and casualties encountered by the Soviets in the conflict.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said he spoke directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin about NATO membership plans.

“Both me and Finland are not known for hiding and disappearing silently somewhere,” Niinisto said.

Sweden’s Social Democrats, who are currently in power in the country, have said they will work towards accession, but do not want nuclear weapons or military bases stationed on Swedish territory.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said that NATO membership “is best for the security of Sweden and the Swedish people”.

“Our conclusion is that military non-alignment will no longer serve us in the future.”

In Sweden, the majority of the public and even opposition parties support joining the organization.