Why Macapá is the Brazilian capital with the cheapest gasoline

Macapá, in Amapá, is the capital with the cheapest gasoline in Brazil, sold at a minimum price of R$ 6,390 per liter. This is what the most recent weekly price survey by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) informs, for the period between April 8 and 13.

A survey by the logistics and fleet management company Ticket Log also places Amapá among the states with the lowest average cost for fossil fuel, sold at R$7,171 – second only to Rio Grande do Sul (R$7,024) and São Paulo (R$7,024). $7,039). Located in the extreme north of the country and without oil refineries, how do Amapá and its capital have such competitive prices?

In fact, all the gasoline consumed by Amapá comes from abroad, coming from places such as the Reman refinery, in Manaus (AM) – which increases expenses with logistics compared to producing states. However, fiscal issues make up for this disadvantage with leftovers.

Since April 2015, the ICMS rate for regular gasoline in Amapá has dropped from 29% to 25% – this is one of the lowest percentages for the tax, also practiced in units of the Federation such as São Paulo and Santa Catarina. The lowest rate is from Mato Grosso (23%) and the highest from Rio de Janeiro (34%).

But the ICMS percentage alone does not explain the lower prices in Amapá. In fact, another tax issue contributes to this.

According to the Government of Amapá, since 1993 the ALCMS (Free Trade Area of ​​Macapá and Santana) has been in force, which exempts anhydrous alcohol from the collection of Cofins, PIS and CID, federal taxes, and also from ICMS, a tax state.

It is worth noting that, by law, the composition of ordinary gasoline sold in the country is 27% anhydrous alcohol – an item that, according to the local government, represents between 40% and 43% of the consumer price and no longer exists for gasoline producers. .

The municipalities of Macapá and Santana are precisely the gateway for fuels sold in the state, which arrive by river.

“The suppliers to Amapá are relatively close and the transport is done by ferry, making logistics cheaper. At the pump, competition is worth it”, says a note sent by the state administration to UOL Cars.

