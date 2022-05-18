Why were Cantillo and VP sent off against Boca?

The refereeing of Uruguayan Christian Ferreyra did not please Boca Juniors or Corinthians, in the 1-1 draw, yesterday, at La Bombonera, for the 5th round of Group E in the Copa Libertadores.

Boca’s Argentine forward Darío Benedetto gave an interview after the match blasting the referee, saying it was a shame what he did in the match.

The Corinthians, on the other hand, complained too much about the expulsions of midfielder Víctor Cantillo and coach Vítor Pereira.

The Colombian was sent off in the 24th minute of the second half for pushing and knocking down midfielder Pol Fernández, from Boca, on the lawn. Before, Cantillo was also pushed by Pol, but the referee only saw aggression from the Corinthians player.

Due to the confusion generated in the bid, the coaches Sebastián Battaglia and Vítor Pereira invaded the field to remove their players from the confusion and calm the spirits. A coach cannot invade the game environment and, therefore, both should have been expelled. But only the Portuguese coach received the red card.

Cantillo’s disproportionate push on Pol Fernández caused many Corinthians fans to claim on social media that he had been spat upon before his reaction.

However, the club’s press office informed journalists present at the stadium yesterday that there was no spit on the player.

Cantillo, Vítor Pereira and Raul Gustavo will be absent from Alvinegro in the last match of the Copa Libertadores group stage, against Always Ready, at Neo Química Arena. The defender took the third yellow card against Boca and will also serve a suspension.