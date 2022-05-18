Windows 11 Update Crashes PCs and Displays Blue Screen of Death

The update KB5013943 (Patch Tuesday, May 2022) of Windows 11 brought a serious problem for users: the crash of computers with the presentation of the Blue Screen of Death. This may be due to conflict with drivers needed to run antivirus apps and some other programs.

Released on the last 10th, the security update is automatic for most users, so it is possible that many people face difficulties. In addition to the terrible blue screen, it was possible to notice failures when running various applications. Those on Windows 10 were also affected, although the rate of complaints is higher in the successor.

KB5013943 from Windows Update bugged the operating system and caused conflict (Image: Screenshot/Alveni Lisboa/Canaltech)

The update was released to fix Windows 11 bugs, but it looks like the tweak caused even more crashes. According to antivirus developer Sophos, the patch introduces stop error codes that render the desktop unresponsive due to incompatible drivers.

If you installed an update last week and started getting a blue screen error, you may be one of those affected by the problem. A lot of people on Reddit say that the crash occurs after 10 or 15 minutes after turning on the PC. As the blue screen is very fast (soon after it restarts), it is not possible to know which error is related.

How to fix Blue Screen of Death crash

Microsoft has yet to comment on reports from people with affected machines. Sophos, on the other hand, issued a warning to its users in which it recommends uninstalling KB5013943 until a fix is ​​ready. Just follow the steps below:

Select Start > Settings > Windows Update; Pause updates for 7 days; Open the Control Panel; Click Programs and Features; Click on “View installed updates”; Search for KB5013943 and uninstall it.

Those who have Sophos antivirus and face blue screen can just download the program update to minimize the impact of the Blue Screen of Death. For others, the best solution is to stay away from last week’s update.

Source: Sophos