With farewell tour, Milton Nascimento sells over 35,000 tickets in less than two hours

With more than 35 thousand tickets sold, Milton Nascimento’s farewell tour wins two more dates in São Paulo. Photo: Marcos Hermes

It will be successful. In less than two hours, Milton Nascimento sold over 35,000 concert tickets for his farewell tour. With that, some dates of the shows of The Last Music Session are already sold out.

In São Paulo, the singer will perform in four days: August 26 and 27, 2022 (tickets sold out), and September 1 and 2, 2022, at Espaço Unimed, formerly Espaço das Américas.

In addition to the capital of São Paulo, Milton also passes through Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte. Outside the country, fans from Europe and the United States will be able to honor this moment.

With 60 years of career and 80 years of life, he decided that this is the time to say goodbye to the stage and the tour is a way to pay a last tribute to the fans. “I could never end this part of my life after so many years on the road without honoring those who have been with me all this time: the fans. This tour was designed especially for you”, he says, in a statement released by the press office.

With 43 albums recorded and five awards GrammyMilton reinforces that it would be “impossible to say goodbye without putting songs from all stages of his career in the repertoire”.

classics like Ponta de Areia, Meeting and Farewells, Crossing, Cio da Terra and At the Dances of Life are hits that are already confirmed in the setlist of the farewell shows. “We want to provide a unique and exciting experience, from beginning to end. The rest is a surprise”, she says.

show schedule

Milton Nascimento takes the ‘A Última Sessão de Música’ tour to countries in Europe, the United States and cities in Brazil, such as Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Belo Horizonte. Photo: Marcos Hermes

the tour The Last Music Session will have an exclusive preview for buyers of the NFT Milton Nascimento. The singer and his band open the doors of Cidade das Artes, in Rio de Janeiro, on June 11, at 9 pm, for a special session that will be restricted to friends, artists and those who have purchased the NFT Ticket Pass.

The NFT is a unique token, with a digital signature that guarantees authorship and ensures that there is no other like it in the world and it is exactly this experience of “unique” moments that Milton’s fans will have from the artist’s NFTs.

After this preview, the tour moves on to a series of shows in Europe starting in June, passing through Italy, England, Portugal and Switzerland. In Brazil, Milton Nascimento already has confirmed dates in Rio de Janeiro (August 6 and 7, 2022, at the Jeunesse Arena), São Paulo (August 26 and 27, and September 1 and 2, 2022, at the Unimed Space – old one Americas Space) and Belo Horizonte (November 13, 2022, at Mineirão Stadium).

“The Last Music Session is the tour that will mark my farewell to the stage. Of music, never. And I wait for you to complete this journey with me”, concludes the singer.