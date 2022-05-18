With good numbers and solidity, Vasco’s defense solves the issue of the aerial ball, a torment in 2021 | vasco

Zé Ricardo has talked a lot about seeking balance with a more consistent offensive sector for Vasco to evolve in Serie B. The attack, in fact, still sins and has found it difficult to build. Which contrasts with the defensive sector. If individually there are still oscillations, collectively the defense has been solid, especially in the aerial ball, a problem last year.

The numbers illustrate the moment of defense. In Serie B, in seven rounds, the team conceded three goals (0.42 per match). In the last four games Vasco offered rare chances to the opponent, with the exception of the 1-1 draw with Tombense. Against Ponte Preta, CSA and Bahia the defense behaved well. On Sunday, for example, Thiago Rodrigues was practically not required.

– It’s a lot of joy, not only for me, but for my teammates in the defensive sector. The midfield, the wings and the attack are also part of our defensive consolidation. We won the last two games by 1 to 0, we didn’t concede a goal, and that goes through the tactical obedience that Zé Ricardo asks for so much in a collective way. These numbers confirm the momentum of our defense, which has been showing good numbers since the beginning of the year and showing itself to be increasingly solid. I believe that a good team starts with a good defensive system. Vasco has shown this. And then the balance between all the parts – said the goalkeeper.

1 of 4 Vasco’s defense has been performing well in Serie B — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro / Agif Vasco’s defense has been performing well in Serie B — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro / Agif

Next to 2009, when it was champion, this is Vasco’s best defensive performance in its five participations in Serie B. On both occasions the club conceded three goals in the first seven rounds.

2 of 4 Quintero in the game against Bahua — Photo: André Durão/ge Quintero in the game against Bahua — Photo: André Durão/ge

If you still miss the ball, the defense has behaved well when defending. Especially at the top, Vasco’s Achilles heel last season, with all the coaches who passed through the club.

In 2021, the team conceded 41 goals in aerial plays in 59 games. This season, so far, there have been only seven goals scored in 22 matches, according to a survey by Espião Statístico. Anderson Conceição is a specialist and Quintero is also doing well with his head. In addition, Zé Ricardo has played with two sides with good stature, such as Gabriel Dias (1.79m) and Edimar (1.83m).

In Serie B the number is even better. Vasco conceded just one headed goal in seven rounds. It was Arthur Rezende, in the 1-1 draw with Vila Nova, in his debut. Since then, the defense has been behaving in the air game.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Read more news from Vasco

Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

The ge Vasco podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Globoplay – click here to listen!

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!