With high inflation, war in Ukraine and coronavirus in China, do we have a global recession in sight? – Economy

Since last week, a new source of nervousness has been hovering over global markets: the growing risk of a recession in the world economy this year.

Analysts say that in recent months, a perfect storm has been brewing to push global GDP into a contraction in 2022. This would be a result of the combination of high inflation in most countries, more aggressive monetary tightening by major central banks, the impact of Ukraine’s war on Europe’s economy and the adverse effects on China’s GDP from the latest Covid wave there.

The Institute of International Finance (IIF), an entity that represents the world’s largest financial institutions, reduced its projection for world GDP in 2022 to a high of 2.2%. It turns out that the growth of the global economy of 6.0% in 2021 generated a statistical carry of 2.3%, in the calculations of the IIF. In other words, if the performance of global activity remained stable this year, world GDP would still grow 2.3%.

“This leaves little room for avoiding a contraction in world GDP,” the IIF warned in a statement last week. “The risk of recession is high.”

Since the beginning of the year, JPMorgan bank has already reduced its forecast for world GDP in this first half by 2.5 percentage points. According to the bank, the purchasing power of households has declined significantly with soaring inflation and rising prices of major commodities due to the war in Ukraine. To make matters worse, the wave of covid in China has caused more problems in production chains than imagined.

In fact, due to the lockdowns in important regions of the country, many analysts have revised downwards the projection of Chinese GDP in 2022, even well below the growth target set by the Chinese government, around 5.5%. The IIF, for example, predicts Chinese growth of just 3.5% in 2022.

But the fear of investors is with the United States. In March, Goldman Sachs gave a 35% probability of a recession in the US economy within the next 12 months. Since then, the Federal Reserve (Fed) has accelerated the pace of rate hikes, to 50-point hikes, and signaled a more aggressive tightening cycle.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has already warned that he cannot guarantee a “soft landing” for the US economy with the current tightening cycle and that controlling inflation will include “some pain”. In other words, the external scenario has deteriorated and may leave Brazil more vulnerable if the world enters into recession.

*BROADCAST COLUMNIST