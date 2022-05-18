With no space, Diego Alves is exposed by Paulo Sousa and experiences new friction in Flamengo

The football department Flamengo found himself in front of a banana peel after Paulo Sousa justified the absence of Diego Alves in the game against Universidad Católica, last Tuesday. The coach exposed a conversation between the goalkeeper and a manager behind the scenes, in which he made himself available for the match without training on the field, and indicated a new friction at the club involving shirt 1.

Third option for the goal after the arrival of Santos, Diego Alves had already entered into a collision course with the current coaching staff. In March, the website “ge” even reported that he, Paulo Sousa and Paulo Grilo, the goalkeeper coach, did not have a good relationship on a daily basis. The athlete is not in the plans of the Portuguese.

Diego Alves has only played in two matches this season. Both in games for the Guanabara Cup, against Madureira and Resende, when Mister opted for alternative lineups. Since the arrival of Santos, ex-Athletico, he was no longer used – at the moment, he advanced in the recovery after pubalgia.

Before being a protagonist in 2019, Diego Alves also became a headache, in the final stretch of Eduardo Bandeira de Mello’s management, when he was passed over by Dorival Júnior in 2018. The archer and the then Flamengo coach came to argue harshly in a meeting to “wash the dirty clothes”.

At the time, the director of football, Carlos Noval, and Ricardo Lomba, vice president of football, spoke about possible punishments, but pointed out that a contract termination was not on the board’s radar at that time. And in fact, there was no breakup.

Multichampion, Diego Alves has already surpassed the mark of 200 games for Flamengo (Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo)

Diego Alves stayed at Fla and made history in the magical year of 2019, the first year of Rodolfo Landim’s management, being highlighted in the achievements of Libertadores and Campeonato Brasileiro. Subsequently, he renewed the contract on two occasions.

Speaking of Diego Alves’ bond, the current one ends in December this year. Starting next month, shirt 1 will be able to sign a pre-contract with another club. The board has not commented on his situation.

And Paulo Sousa also showed no interest in outlining, publicly, the plans involving it, since, when asked at the most recent press conference if he intended to use it throughout the year, he limited himself to answering about the absence against Católica , in a duel won by Flamengo by 3 to 0, in Maracanã.

– Diego (Alves), in the game against Botafogo (on the 8th of May), did the warm-up and, the next day, he felt pain in the pubis a little scattered, that’s when the department made an resonance. We have to trust the graph, but we also have to listen to the player.

– Every day one of my collaborators talks to all the players to get sensations, to know the level of pain, if they slept well or badly to adjust the type of work and actions.

– Yesterday (Monday) morning he continued to have pain. In the afternoon, he told the physical therapist that he was doing better, that he felt capable of training. If you check what pubic pain is and the recovery time, you will see that it is not overnight. Or for a meeting he had with Bruno Spindel (Flamengo’s executive director of football). To play, you have to be training. These are the processes. So it couldn’t be related.

NUMBERS BY FLAMENGO



Diego Alves arrived at Flamengo in mid-2017. He had to heal from a broken collarbone in the same year, and live with muscle injuries in the following seasons, especially in 2020, which took him out of action in some games since then.

Check out the numbers of games of Diego Alves for Flamengo:

– 2017 season: 24 games

– 2018 season: 44 games

– Season 2019: 62 games

– 2020 season: 29 games

– Season 2021: 49 games

– Season 2022: 2 games