without an agreement, what is the future in Jacareí?

Over the weekend, Caoa Chery issued a note denying an agreement with the workers’ union of São José dos Campos and region, regarding the entity’s proposal.

As is known, the union had announced that it would have closed an agreement with the automaker to guarantee three months of stability and another five months of layoff with continuity of manufacturing activities in Jacareí until the end of the year.

However, Caoa Chery says that “the change in the factory (and the machinery) stems from the international context and also from the company’s need to adapt to new technologies, aiming at the production of electrified vehicles in Brazil”.

In other words, Caoa Chery maintains its decision to temporarily close the plant and lay off 485 employees. For these, the automaker revealed the indemnity proposal.

In the note, the company said that the compensation can “reach the maximum ceiling of 15 base salaries for employees who have been with the company for seven years or more on 01.03.2022, and at least 7 salaries (for those with up to 2 years of contract). We will await the response from the union and its representatives at the beginning of the week. If the impasse continues with additional costs, the company will be obliged to decline the proposal”.

Caoa Chery stated that the activities at the plant were submitted to studies in March, in view of the union’s proposal at the time, but that now there is no way to go back on the decision to terminate production.

She also argued that the layff is an instrument used for cases of rapid return to production, which is not the issue in Jacareí. The automaker did not mention in the note the date of return of production, but the union says in 2025.

In a previous note, Caoa Chery also does not say when it will return to operation in Jacareí, only indicating that it needs to make changes to produce electrified cars at the unit.

Well, considering the union, three years is a long time to convert a factory to electric. GM will need four months in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, to do the same, for example.

Regarding the closure by Caoa Chery, the company can keep the plant closed as Honda did in Itirapina-SP, for three years. If the automaker understands that it can resume, it would reinvest in the facilities for other purposes or the proposed one.

It should be remembered that the brand practically left the entry-level segment with the end of the Tiggo 3x and can follow Ford’s path, only with high value-added products.

In that case, it would not make sense to maintain two factories, if Anápolis-GO can technically make such electrified ones. Looking at it this way, Jacareí would no longer have a purpose and only selling the installation would be the solution.

With the factory sold or resumed at some point, the future of Caoa Chery in Jacareí is now uncertain.