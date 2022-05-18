Woman catches tourist taking pictures of her feet during flight

An American was outraged when she caught a passenger on a flight, sitting in the seat next to her, taking pictures of her feet. She recorded the abuse on video and shared the footage on TikTok as a form of complaint.

The incident took place on a Delta Airlines flight. In the video, traveler Alina Bedrossian, 23, can be seen relaxing in her seat with her legs stretched out in front of her. At that moment, the tourist sitting next to him leans over and discreetly raises his cell phone as if he were browsing the internet normally.

However, the woman notices from her colleague’s position that he is recording images of her body, especially her legs.

In order to expose the harassment and get revenge, Alina also takes her cell phone and discreetly records it. She manages to show not only the activated camera app, but also the man’s attempt to capture various angles of her body.

She shared the act on the social network with the caption: “What should I say?”, expressing perplexity with the situation. The publication reached more than five million views, in addition to comments from users who criticized the passenger’s behavior, some aggressively and others with humor.

One user wrote how he would deal with the passenger if he were in Alina’s situation. “If I were you, I would have asked him if he’d like a better angle.”

Another stated, “This sort of thing would totally ruin my trip.”

“[Eu] would call an attendant and say out loud, ‘Hey this guy is taking pictures of my feet, can I have a different seat please!'” advised a third.

In another publication, Alina stated that she noticed the moment when the tourist opens the cell phone’s image gallery to edit the photos of her feet.

Revolted by the boldness, a netizen said: “The man did not make a point of acting discreetly or go unnoticed, nor did he hide.”

So far there is no information about the identity of the passenger and whether he has been reported to Delta Airlines authorities. The company also did not comment on the case.