women with gigantomastia can undergo reduction surgery through the SUS

Women who suffer from bilateral gigantomastia or breast macrosmastia can now undergo reduction surgery through the Unified Health System (SUS) in the Federal District. Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) sanctioned the law that gives the right to those who have one of these conditions to do the procedure. The news came out in the Official Gazette of the Federal District (DODF) this Wednesday (18/5).

On April 26, the Legislative Chamber of the Federal District (CLDF) had approved the bill that would ensure that women with breast macromastia or bilateral gigantomastia could undergo reduction surgery. The bill is authored by deputy Eduardo Pedrosa (União Brasil).

Among the problems arising from these two conditions are pain in the shoulders, rashes around the breasts and deep marks on the skin of the bra strap. These changes can be irreversible – if this excess weight is not treated in time – and even modify the anatomy of the spine, causing disc herniations and deviations in the spine.

Now, surgeries will be offered to women in cases of excessively large breasts where the patient shows signs and symptoms of distress. A report must be issued by an orthopedist or neurologist.

From then on, care and surgery must be offered by the public hospital network, through the competent body in the health area or through an agreement with the Unified Health System (SUS). Postoperative medications must also be provided by the GDF.

