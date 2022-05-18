World stocks operate sideways after the previous day’s high, Powell’s speech repercussion and more market issues today

New York index futures have a slight decline and European stock markets operate stable, while Asian stocks closed without a single direction this Wednesday (18).

Global markets have been pressured by inflation and the Federal Reserve’s attempt to contain price increases through rate hikes, which has led to concerns about a possible recession. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the day before at a Wall Street Journal conference on Tuesday that “there will be no hesitation” in raising rates until inflation is under control.

However, some recent economic data, including the jobs report and the April retail sales data, show the growth of the US economy.

Investors will also get an up-to-date view of the housing market, with data for housing starts and building permits for April to be released Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Japan saw its economy shrink 1% on an annualized basis from January to March compared with the previous quarter, government data showed on Wednesday. That was less than the 1.8% contraction predicted in a poll, according to Reuters.

Here, Guedes (10 am) and Campos Neto (11 am) participate in a panel at an event held by Petrobras and BB on the carbon market. In the corporate field, the privatization of Eletrobras is on the agenda. The session also marks the expiration of options on the Ibovespa, which can add volatility to the index.

U.S

US index futures operate lower, with investors echoing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s more hawkish comments.

He said the US central bank “will continue to insist” on tightening US monetary policy until it becomes clear that inflation is on the decline. “What we need to see is inflation clearly and convincingly retreating and we’re going to keep pushing until we see that,” Powell said at a Wall Street Journal event.

“If this involves going beyond levels that are widely understood to be ‘neutral’, we won’t hesitate to do that,” Powell added, referring to the rate at which economic activity is neither stimulated nor constrained.

The day before, major US stock indexes rose on better-than-expected retail sales data, as well as optimism about China’s fight against Covid-19 and signs of easing lockdowns there.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -0.20%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -0.33%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.61%

Asia

Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday after Wall Street rallied and the Fed chairman said he would raise interest rates further if necessary to cool inflation.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.94% to 26,911.20 after the Japanese economy shrank less than expected in the first quarter of 2022.

Shanghai SE (China), -0.25%

Nikkei (Japan), +0.94%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +0.20%

Kospi (South Korea), +0.21%

Europe

European bourses operate close to stability this morning as global markets struggle to gain momentum.

Trading in Europe followed sentiment from markets in Asia, where markets closed mixed as investors digested comments from the chairman of the US Federal Reserve.

Among indicators, UK inflation soared to a 40-year high of 9% in April as food and energy prices soared, official figures revealed on Wednesday, adding to the country’s cost-of-living crisis.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) of the Euro Zone went from 2.4% to 0.6% in April, in line with market expectations. In the 12-month period, however, it was slightly below expectations, with an increase of 7.4% compared to a consensus of 7.5%.

FTSE 100 (UK), 0.00%

DAX (Germany), -0.09%

CAC 40 (France), -0.08%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -0.01%

commodities

Oil prices rose on Wednesday on hopes of a pick-up in demand in China as the country gradually eased some of its strict Covid-19 containment measures. On the other hand, the session was bearish for ore.

WTI Oil, +1.69%, at $114.30 a barrel

Brent crude, up 1.36% at $113.45 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange was down 5.27% to 791.00 yuan, equivalent to US$117.30

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -2.44% at $29,854.66 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

On this date, consumer price indices were released in the United Kingdom, which has already started the cycle of monetary tightening, and in the European Union, where the European Central Bank is already signaling to follow the same path. For the British indicator, the Refinitiv consensus predicts a monthly acceleration of 2.6% in April. As for inflation in the Euro Zone, the expectation is for a rise of 0.6%.

Brazil

Expiration of options on Ibovespa

10 am: Guedes participates in the Global Carbon Market Congress

11: Campos Neto participates in the Global Carbon Market Congress

USA

9:30 am: April new house construction

11:30 am: Weekly EIA oil inventories change, with Refinitiv consensus up 1.533 million barrels

5pm: Speech by Fed Director Thomas Harker

3. Bolsonaro goes to the STF against Moraes

President Bolsonaro sued the Federal Supreme Court (STF) against Court Minister Alexandre de Moraes for abuse of authority. Bolsonaro questions his inclusion in the fake news inquiry, which investigates the spread of fake news against the STF. The president claims that he was kept under investigation, even after the Federal Police (PF) concluded that he did not commit crimes, when questioning the security of the electoral process during a live.

Lira invites Sachsida and Aneel to discuss suspension of adjustments to electricity bills

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, intends to hold a big meeting tomorrow to discuss with the leaders of the government base the increase in electricity tariffs, informs the Broadcast.

The new Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, and representatives of Aneel were invited to the meeting, which will take place at Lira’s official residence. The leaders will deal with the vote on the draft legislative decree that suspends the energy increases already granted in Ceará, Bahia and Rio Grande do Norte and may have a general effect, blocking other increases already authorized by Aneel. The distributors do not accept the suspension of contracts already granted and threaten to go to court if the project, which is being processed on an urgent basis in the Chamber, is approved.

Chamber approves renegotiation of Fies debts and includes tax transaction tortoise

The Chamber approved MP that allows the refinancing of student debts with Fies. The text goes to the Senate. The MP’s rapporteur, deputy Hugo Motta, included in the text measures considered “tortoises”, that is, strange to the main content of the measure. One of them allows the Revenue to propose a transaction in the collection of tax credits in administrative litigation, by adhesion or at the initiative of the debtor. Today, this process can only be carried out by the Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury (PGFN).

Senate approves return of free baggage check

The Senate approved the Provisional Measure (MP) 1089/2021, which regulates air transport in the country and which was edited by the government in order to attract investors and reduce bureaucracy in the sector. The senators maintained the section included in the Chamber, which resumes the free dispatch of luggage weighing up to 23 kilos on domestic flights and up to 30 kilos on international flights. The text returns to the Chamber for further analysis.

Treasury officials go on strike

The servers of the National Treasury approved in assembly last Tuesday to go on strike from Monday (23). On the other hand, those of the CGU (Comptroller General of the Union) will decide on Friday (20) whether to also start an indefinite strike.

With the decision of the Treasury officials, the number of federal careers that cross their arms rises to three, increasing the pressure on the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government: those of the Central Bank (BC) and the National Institute of Social Security are already stopped (INSS).

4. Covid

Last Tuesday (17), Brazil recorded 221 deaths and 26,228 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of Covid deaths in 7 days in Brazil stood at 119, an increase of 28% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The seven-day moving average of new cases was 19,135, which represents an increase of 29% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 165,302,284, equivalent to 76.95% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 177,769,148 people, which represents 82.75% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 89,909,499 people, or 41.85% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4)

Petrobras informs that yesterday (17) there was a diesel oil leak followed by a fire at the Presidente Bernardes Refinery (RPBC), located in the city of Cubatão, in the state of São Paulo.

According to a statement, the site was immediately isolated and the refinery’s brigade team controlled the incident. There were no injuries or damage to the other facilities at the refinery.

Fleury (FLRY3)

Fleury signed an agreement to create a new company in partnership with Atlântica Hospitais, an indirect subsidiary of Banco Bradesco, and Real e Benemérita Associação Portuguesa de Beneficência, to coordinate the care of the cancer patient’s journey, with preventive solutions, clinical research and excellence, through an integrated, multi-channel, humanized and patient-centered solution.

The union of these three large groups will be in a new operating model focused on the full journey and with an emphasis on early diagnosis, use of technology and patient care, offering a form of payment based on the outcome and management of lives in the portfolio.

The initiative foresees to invest around R$ 678 million in the first five years, to be contributed by the partners, for the creation of oncology clinics and Cancer Centers for more complex treatments, in different cities of Brazil.

Cielo (CIEL3)

Cielo (CIEL3) informed that the final value per share of Interest on Equity (JCP), referring to the 1st quarter of 2022, will be R$ 0.02420743314. This adjustment in the value per share, which initially was R$0.02421156928, is due to the change in the number of shares held in treasury by the company, to meet the obligations arising from its share-based compensation program. The total amount to be paid as interest on equity, in the amount of R$65.1 million, did not change.

The payment will be made on May 24, 2022, based on the shareholding position on May 10, 2022, with the shares issued by the company being traded ex-interest on equity since May 11, 2022.

(With Reuters and Agência Brasil)

