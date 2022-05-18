NewsWorld

Yellen urges US and European allies to tackle China together

Janet Yellen, US Treasury Secretary

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stepped up her criticism of China’s economic and trade practices on Tuesday and urged the U.S. and its European allies to unite to challenge Beijing and diversify supply chains. supplies.






“We have a common interest in encouraging China to refrain from economic practices that disadvantage us,” Yellen said in a speech at the Brussels Economic Forum.

She was referring to Chinese trade and investment practices, development and climate policies and financing practices that have left some countries with unsustainable debt burdens.

“We should all aspire to encourage China to abandon reprehensible practices,” Yellen said. “If we can do that, we will be more likely to compete with China on a level playing field, which will benefit our businesses and consumers.”

Yellen warned that Western countries are very dependent on China for rare earth metals and that Beijing is currently building strong market shares in certain technology products and seeking to dominate semiconductor production.

She said these developments could make democratic market economies more vulnerable to Beijing’s geopolitical influence, but it is possible to lessen those risks with more “friend-shoring” — an effort to try to work with allies and friendly countries to increase production. critical products and then expand trade with each other.

