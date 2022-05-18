“You can sign anytime”; Inter fans campaign for Alessandro Barcellos to hire defender revealed by the club and available on the market

Through social networks the Wolfsburg announced the departure of the right-back William this Tuesday (17). The player who was revealed in the basic categories of Internacional, will not renew the contract that ends in June and is free on the market. The Brazilian stayed in the team for five seasons. He was sold by the Colorada team to the German club in 2017, for around BRL 4.5 million euros.

However, in the current season the side ended up suffering a serious injury in the right knee and ended up not being used much by the team. “Brazilian William is leaving VfL Wolfsburg. We thank you for all the identification and commitment with the Lobos shirt over five years. Good luck in the future, William! Always a Wolf!”, wrote the German team.

William was borrowed in Schalke 04 in the 2020/2021 season. For the team there were 92 matches played, five goals scored and five assists during the period in german football. The player played in the Brazilian team that won the gold medal in olympics 2016, played in the Rio de Janeiro.

In view of this, fans of International are mobilizing in social media asking for the return of the right-back. “After 1 year we will have busts and William after having Heitor and Rodinei. Sport Club Internacional has a plan”, wrote a fan on ‘twitter‘.