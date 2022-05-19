10 AWESOME romantic comedies to watch on Star+!

the service of streaming Star+ arrived in Brazil recently and has already proven itself as one of the great platforms of today, with a catalog full of films critically acclaimed and adored by the public, spanning the most diverse cinematographic genres.

Searching the service even more, we found pearls of the entertainment scene that deserve to be checked out and that have a special place in our hearts – and, for that reason, we decided to separate 10 amazing romantic comedies for you to watch, from the fun ‘Suddenly 30’ until the candida ‘A matter of time’.

Check out our picks below:

the iconic ‘The Five’s Club’ luckily it’s available on Star+ and can’t be missed by lovers of rom-coms and, of course, the famous director John Hughes. In the plot, five teenagers are confined to high school on a Saturday, with the task of writing a thousand-word essay about what they think of themselves. Despite being completely different people, as the day goes on they come to accept each other, make various confessions and become friends.

In this popular rom-com starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, Will, a quiet bookstore owner specializing in travel guides, receives an unexpected visit from a very special client: American movie star Anna Scott. Two or three chance encounters later, Will and Anna begin a tender, funny and on-and-off relationship.

starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, ‘Suddenly 30’ accompanies Jenna, a fun but unpopular girl. When things go wrong at her 13th birthday party, she wishes she were 30 and goes to the closet in the basement, where is the gift her friend Matt had given her – a dollhouse that contained a “glow” that would make a person have what he wanted. When she opens her eyes, after asking her to be 30, she sees that she got what she wanted, but she soon realizes that in reality she always had what she wanted until she tried to be popular.

In this fun rom-com, ben stiller plays Reuben Feffer, a cautious man who hates taking risks. However, an unusual fact completely changes his life: his wife leaves him with a diver, in the middle of their honeymoon. Heartbroken by what happened, Reuben ends up getting involved with Polly (played by Jennifer Aniston), an energetic woman who likes to live life to the fullest. Based on the novel of the same name by Lauren Weisbergerthe story centers on Andy (Anne Hathaway), a newly graduated journalist with no sense of style who lands a job at the prestigious magazine runwaycommanded by the dreaded Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). As he becomes involved day after day in designer clothes and bizarre tasks, Andy realizes he must make a decision: invest in his personal life or follow a path of pure success. 1999, on the Greek island of Kalokari. Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) is about to get married and, not knowing who his father is, sends invitations to Sam Carmichael (Pierce Brosnan), Harry Bright (Colin Firth) and Bill Anderson (Stellan Skarsgard). They come from different parts of the world, ready to meet the woman of their lives: Donna (Meryl Streep), Sophie’s mother. When they arrive Donna is surprised, having to make excuses not to reveal who Sophie’s father is. THE PROPOSAL (2009) When the mighty book publisher Margaret (Sandra Bullock) is faced with deportation to her home country, Canada, the quick-witted executive declares that she is actually engaged to her unsuspecting and wronged assistant Andrew (Ryan Reynolds), which she has tormented for years. He agrees to participate in the farce, but with some conditions. The couple travels to Alaska to meet his eccentric family and the “city girl-always-in-control” finds herself in different comedic situations. With the impromptu wedding being arranged and the immigration officer after them, Margaret and Andrew reluctantly follow through on their plan despite the consequences. No matter what the critic has to say, ‘War brides’ became one of the audience’s favorite titles when released in 2009. Bringing to the big screen Anne Hathaway and Kate Hudson in the main roles, the plot follows two best friends who have the dream of getting married together. After organizing lavish weddings down to the last detail, a mistake ends up scheduling both ceremonies for the same day and the same location, leading them to put years of friendship in jeopardy.

A MATTER OF TIME (2013)

Upon turning 21, Tim (Domhnall Gleeson) is surprised by the news given by his father (Bill Nighy) that he belongs to a lineage of time travelers. In other words, all the men in the family can travel to the past, just by going to a dark place and thinking about the time and place where they want to go. Skeptical at first, Tim soon gets excited about the gift when he sees his father isn’t lying. His first decision is to use this ability to get a girlfriend, but he soon realizes that traveling through time and altering what has already happened can have unintended consequences.

WITH LOVE, SIMON (2018)

At 16, Simon Spier is not openly gay, preferring to save his drama for the school musical. One day, one of his emails ends up in the wrong hands, putting his secret at risk. Simon begins to be blackmailed. He must help the class “clown” date the girl he likes or he will have his homosexuality exposed along with the name of the boy he was talking to.