58% of Inter’s target price (BIDI11) “evaporates” after results – Money Times

THE BB Investimento dropped the target price of Inter (BIDI11) by 58%, from R$51 to R$21, and lowered the buy recommendation to neutral, after the bank delivered results considered weak by the brokerage.

Even so, the price has the potential to rise by 46%, which, according to the BBmeans the “benefit of the doubt we are giving as to the possibility of increasing future profits”.

“We emphasize that this is a scenario subject to high risk and volatility”, he adds.

In this session, Inter led the Ibovespa losses againwith a drop of 8.62%.

According to analyst Rafael Reis, who signs the document, in an environment of growing skepticism with promises of growth due to greater global risk aversion, “the Inter remains the Intergrowing at the expense of profitability, with the pressured expenses by absorbing commercial costs related to the market gain strategy such as cashback”.

In addition, the digital bank faces the challenges traditionally applicable to “banks”, such as high default rates – in the case of Inter mostly linked to the credit card wallet.

“The mismatch in the cost of funding, which grows faster than the investment rate, becomes uncomfortable, revealing weaknesses, and almost overshadowing the main highlights of the bank’s results, all linked to the expansion of volumes, shelf or customer base” , argues.

Inter’s 1st quarter

In the first quarter, the bank profited R$ 27.5 million, up 31.8%.

The positive highlights, according to the analyst, were service revenues, which grew 6.9% in the quarter (despite the seasonally weaker period) and 106.6% in the year, with expansion in all lines.

The expanded loan portfolio was also a highlight, with growth of 6.8% in the quarter and 80.6% in the year.

Despite this, on the negative side, Reis recalls delinquency, which increased by 0.5 pp, to 3.3% from 2.8%, and led to a steep rise in expenses with provisions, which jumped 68.6% in the quarter and 157% in the year, above the growth of both the portfolio and financial intermediation.

“Financial intermediation itself, which pressured by the jump in funding operations (+35.7% t/t and +503% y/y) shrank 2.8% in the quarter”, he states.

In the view of BBgiven the less favorable macro context, the Inter will find it difficult to sustain the optimism once captivated by its business model with investors.

“By recognizing the potential in the business model – innovative and disruptive – but having as a counterpart the lack of clarity on the path that will finally materialize such growth in profitability, we will assume a more conservative stance when Inter“, he concludes.

