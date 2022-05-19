Abel analyzes Merentiel’s characteristics and asks for calm with Palmeiras’ reinforcement | palm trees

Asked about the 26-year-old reinforcement announced by the club, the coach analyzed the Uruguayan’s characteristics, asked for calm with him and suggested that another striker could still be hired.

– I think we found a player who can improve and help what we already have, Navarro and Rony, although he can only be used in two months, which is about 18 games – said Abel.

– He is a player who showed a lot of desire to come, he has more depth characteristics, more acute. I don’t like a striker who waits for the ball, I like mobile strikers. But, perhaps, we are still looking for someone else to help us in this role,” he added.

In the chat with the journalists, the Verdão coach reinforced the calm speech for the beginning of Merentiel’s trajectory at the club and highlighted that he does not think of players at the end of their career as alternatives in the market.

– I won’t say much about Merentiel, because I already know that this shirt weighs a lot. They’ll want me to score 15 goals soon, and if I don’t, it’s no good. I already know how it works. We have to realize that players are not machines. There has to be time to adapt to the demands of training and the demands of our team’s way of playing

– May everyone be patient. The coach will have it, the players will have it. I don’t know if the media will have it. You want, and the fans want, renowned players, but come here to finish their careers. I don’t want players who come here to finish their careers. I want players who can continue to grow in their careers.”

Palmeiras paid US$ 1.5 million (about R$ 7.4 million) to Defensa y Justicia for 80% of the striker’s economic rights.

With stints in Spain, he was trained at Peñarol’s base and played for Godoy Cruz before transferring to the team that defeated Verdão in last year’s Recopa Sudamericana final.

The arrival of another striker was a request from the Palmeiras coaching staff since last season. With Deyverson out, Abel will have Merentiel and Rafael Navarro as options to command the attack. The Uruguayan, however, can only play in July, after the transfer window opens.

