Abel says Palmeiras could have thrashed Emelec: “We needed to be more effective” | palm trees

When asked about a goalless first half and a victory by a thin score, the coach highlighted the lack of effectiveness of the team in relation to the chances created during the matches.

Best moments: Palmeiras 1 x 0 Emelec for Libertadores

– I don’t think there was anything missing in the first half. We kicked 22 times in the game. It lacked being more effective, and doing three or four instead of just one. In the rest, nothing else was missing, it’s football. Football is the only sport where the opponent can enter the field, not take a shot at the goal and win the game. There are teams that win without kicking the goal – said the Palmeiras coach.

1 of 2 Abel Ferreira in Palmeiras vs Emelec — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF Abel Ferreira in Palmeiras vs Emelec — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

This was the first time in this edition of Libertadores in which Palmeiras did not win by more than one goal difference. In the first round of the group stage, the Palmeiras team beat Deportivo Táchira 4-0, thrashed Independiente Petrolero 8-1 and beat Emelec 3-1. In the second round, they beat Independente Petrolero 5-1. 0.

With the classification guaranteed for the next phase of the competition, Palmeiras entered the field with a mixed team. Abel Ferreira kept the holders Weverton, Gustavo Gómez, Danilo and Rony. On the bench, there were names like Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga and Dudu.

– Nothing was missing, we were dynamic. We intended to leave a central goalkeeper, a central defender, a central midfielder and a centre-forward. The rest I changed, as I have done several times. The team created. Football is not an absolute certainty. If I meet a person who is absolutely sure, I would like to meet that person, who can control the outcome… The only constant in football is uncertainty. Congratulations to my players for the game they played – completed Abel Ferreira.

