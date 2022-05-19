After receiving polls from teams in Brazil and abroad by Igor Paixão, Coritiba’s board defines the forward’s future for the season

Coritiba has been doing an excellent Brazilian Championship so far. Undefeated at Couto Pereira, Coxa is in 6th place with 10 points won. It is worth remembering that the point away from home was won against Atlético Mineiro at the Independência stadium. And who has been helping coach Gustavo Morínigo’s team a lot is striker Igor Paixão. The player has been very decisive alongside Léo Gamalho, Andrey and Alef Manga.

The striker’s good moment has already made clubs both from abroad and from Brazil call the board of Campeoníssimo to find out more information about Igor Paixão. At the moment, the club from Paraná does not intend to get rid of one of its main athletes at least until the end of this season.The. The information is from the journalist Nadja Mauad.

Also according to the reporter, the striker has already traveled and will be at Morínigo’s disposal for the clash against Atlético Goianiense, which is scheduled for this Saturday (21), in Goiânia, in a game valid for the 7th round of the Brasileirão. The trend is even for the athlete to start again with Morínigo. It is worth remembering that in the last round the professional was not on the field because of a thigh injury that also took him out of the duel for the Copa do Brasil against Santos, in which the people of Paraná were eliminated.

Igor Paixão has a very high fine. According to information from the Globoesporte.com reporting team, the value to remove the athlete from the Paraná club is R$ 100 million. This happened because the young professional recently entered into an agreement with the institution and renewed his contract until 2024.