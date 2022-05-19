Alianza Lima vs Fortaleza live by Libertadores 2022; follow broadcast

To keep the dream of qualifying in Libertadores alive, Fortaleza needs to win today, at 11 pm, against Alianza Lima at Estádio Nacional. In the midst of the pressure for the lantern in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, Pici’s team leaves aside, for now, the objectives in the national competition to seek a feat in the continental tournament. Follow the broadcast of the game with narration from Radio O POVO CBN.

Alianza Lima vs Fortaleza live: listen via Youtube

Alianza Lima vs Fortaleza live: listen via Facebook

Alianza Lima and Fortaleza lineups

Alliance Lima

4-4-2: Angelo Campos; Yoni Vílchez, Ramos, Portales and Rojas; Benítez, Josepmir Ballon, Jairo Concha and Lavandeira; Hernan Barcos and Aguirre. Tech: Carlos Bustos

Strength

3-5-2: Boeck; Tinga, Benevenuto and Titi; Pikachu, Felipe, Jussa, Lucas Lima and Lucas Crispim; Renato Kayzer and Moses. Tech: Vojvoda

How Alianza Lima and Fortaleza arrive for the game

For the decisive clash, coach Vojvoda has an important drop in the offensive sector. Silvio Romero, the team’s vice-top scorer, with nine goals, is suspended for sending off the game against River Plate, at Castelão. Renato Kayzer is the favorite to take the post and team up with Moisés.

Regarding the team that faced Botafogo-RJ, Vojvoda should change the defense, promoting the return of Titi in place of Ceballos, who was sent off childishly in the first half. Recovering from conjunctivitis, Max Walef did not travel to the Peruvian capital. Marcelo Boeck and Fernando Miguel dispute the position in the finish line.

In midfield, Vojvoda is expected to keep the trio Hercules, Felipe and Lucas Lima. But a change in one of the pieces will come as no surprise, given that the sector is one of the ones that changes the most from one game to another. The Argentine can put a defensive midfielder with more physical strength, in the case of Jussa or Zé Welison.

Alianza Lima arrives motivated for the reunion with Fortaleza. At Castelão, the Peruvians lost 2-1. Since then, the team led by Carlos Bustos has not lost more. The Blanquiazules started an unbeaten streak of four games: three wins in the national championship and a draw with Colo-Colo in Libertadores.

The main objective of the Peruvians is to win the place for the Sudamericana. The team’s top scorer with six goals, Hernán Barcos is the hope of goals for Alianza fans. The Argentine with stints in Brazilian football has scored two goals in the last two games.

