Amber Heard says she fought hard not to be cut from ‘Aquaman 2’ after trial with Depp

Amber Heard revealed that she had scenes cut in Aquaman 2, in which he plays Mera. The actress’ participation in the film was reduced after Johnny Depp claimed that her accusations of assault were a “hoax”.

“I fought hard to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the movie,” Amber said during the trial on Monday (16).

Heard continues to play the character, but her role has been drastically reduced. She received a first script, but then new versions were sent.

“They removed scenes that had action, that showed my character and another character — no spoilers — two characters fighting each other, and they basically took a lot out of my role. They just removed a lot,” he explained.

Heard revealed that he had a three-picture deal to play Mera, starting with Justice League, 2017. According to the contracts presented in court, she received almost R$ 5 million in advance for Aquaman and almost R$ 10 million in the sequel.

The actress already seems convinced that Warner Bros, the film’s producer, is not keen to keep her in the cast of the film. Just like what happened to Johnny Depp, fired from Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

However, after the “hoax” comments hit the headlines, “communication ceased” between the Warner Bros. and the actress.

A petition calling for the artist to be removed from the Aquaman has already surpassed 4 million signatures and has become one of the most signed on the change.org website.



