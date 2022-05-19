America draws with Tolima away from home and is eliminated from Libertadores

photo: Staff images / CONMEBOL Marlon and Iago Maidana scored the goals for Amrica, which gave the tie to Tolima playing away from home America visited Tolima this Wednesday (18th) with the mission of staying alive in the Copa Libertadores. However, by drawing 2-2 with the Colombians at the Manuel Murillo Toro Stadium, in Ibagu, Coelho ended his chances of qualifying for the round of 16. Tolima vs America: photos from the fifth round match of the Copa Libertadores Amrica and Tolima faced each other this Wednesday (18), at Manuel Murillo Toro, in Ibagu, Colombia, for the fifth round of Group D of the Copa Libertadores – photo: Daniel Munoz/AFP Amrica and Tolima faced each other this Wednesday (18), at Manuel Murillo Toro, in Ibagu, Colombia, for the fifth round of Group D of the Copa Libertadores – photo: Daniel Munoz/AFP Amrica and Tolima faced each other this Wednesday (18), at Manuel Murillo Toro, in Ibagu, Colombia, for the fifth round of Group D of the Copa Libertadores – photo: Daniel Munoz/AFP Amrica and Tolima faced each other this Wednesday (18), at Manuel Murillo Toro, in Ibagu, Colombia, for the fifth round of Group D of the Copa Libertadores – photo: Daniel Munoz/AFP Amrica and Tolima faced each other this Wednesday (18), at Manuel Murillo Toro, in Ibagu, Colombia, for the fifth round of Group D of the Copa Libertadores – photo: Daniel Munoz/AFP Amrica and Tolima faced each other this Wednesday (18), at Manuel Murillo Toro, in Ibagu, Colombia, for the fifth round of Group D of the Copa Libertadores – photo: Daniel Munoz/AFP Amrica and Tolima faced each other this Wednesday (18), at Manuel Murillo Toro, in Ibagu, Colombia, for the fifth round of Group D of the Copa Libertadores – photo: Daniel Munoz/AFP Amrica and Tolima faced each other this Wednesday (18), at Manuel Murillo Toro, in Ibagu, Colombia, for the fifth round of Group D of the Copa Libertadores – photo: Daniel Munoz/AFP Amrica and Tolima faced each other this Wednesday (18), at Manuel Murillo Toro, in Ibagu, Colombia, for the fifth round of Group D of the Copa Libertadores – photo: Daniel Munoz/AFP Amrica and Tolima faced each other this Wednesday (18), at Manuel Murillo Toro, in Ibagu, Colombia, for the fifth round of Group D of the Copa Libertadores – photo: Daniel Munoz/AFP Amrica and Tolima faced each other this Wednesday (18), at Manuel Murillo Toro, in Ibagu, Colombia, for the fifth round of Group D of the Copa Libertadores – photo: Daniel Munoz/AFP Amrica and Tolima faced each other this Wednesday (18), at Manuel Murillo Toro, in Ibagu, Colombia, for the fifth round of Group D of the Copa Libertadores – photo: Daniel Munoz/AFP Amrica and Tolima faced each other this Wednesday (18), at Manuel Murillo Toro, in Ibagu, Colombia, for the fifth round of Group D of the Copa Libertadores – photo: Daniel Munoz/AFP Amrica and Tolima faced each other this Wednesday (18), at Manuel Murillo Toro, in Ibagu, Colombia, for the fifth round of Group D of the Copa Libertadores – photo: Daniel Munoz/AFP Amrica and Tolima faced each other this Wednesday (18), at Manuel Murillo Toro, in Ibagu, Colombia, for the fifth round of Group D of the Copa Libertadores – photo: Daniel Munoz/AFP

The team even opened two goals ahead, with Marlon and Iago Maidana, but suffered a draw in the first half. Tolima equalized the score with Plata and Rangel, in an interval of three minutes.

With the result, Tolima reached eight points and equaled Atltico in the leadership of Group D. Galo, however, follows in first by the goal difference: 3 to 0.

With two points and only one game to play, America has no more chance of qualifying for the round of 16 and is eliminated from Libertadores. The team is now rooting for Atltico to beat Del Valle so that they still have the chance to win third place, and consequently, a spot in the Copa Sudamericana.

America’s next match in the competition will be against Independiente del Valle, also away from home. Coelho will visit the Ecuadorians next Wednesday (25), at 9 pm, at the Banco Guayaquil Stadium, in Sangolqu, in the metropolitan region of Quito.

Before, the team faces Botafogo for the Brazilian Championship. The match will be played on Saturday (21), at 9 pm, at Independência, for the seventh round of the competition. Tolima will also return to the field next Wednesday, at 9 pm, to face Atltico in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte.

busy start

America started the match with a line of three in defense, four in midfield and three in attack. Offensively, Felipe Azevedo acted more from within, while Henrique Almeida and Alosio gave depth to the team.

The game started very busy, and Tolima arrived twice with danger. But it was Coelho who opened the scoring in the eighth minute, Marlon took advantage of Tolima’s defense in the area, took it from the first, from the right, and hit the angle of the goalkeeper Domnguez: 1 to 0 for America.

Two minutes later, the Colombians had a goal disallowed. Then came Jailson’s goal again, who made a good save with a low shot by Rangel.

Tolima continued to press in search of a tie. In a throw on Marlon’s back, the team almost made the first with Plata, who hit the defender in the submission.

Very vertical, the Colombians continued to take advantage of the left side of the American defense. Coelho opened the scoring, but could not keep possession of the ball in the following minutes. A reflection of this was the 24% possession in the first 20 minutes.

The hosts kept up the pressure and arrived twice more with dangerous crosses. At 21″, Ibarguen received on the edge of the area and finished very close to Jailson’s left corner, but the ball went wide.

Despite the pressure, America managed a penalty in the 25th minute, when Henrique Almeida took advantage of the wrong pass from the Colombian defense. The attacker invaded the area, but was pulled by Jos Moya.

In the recovery, defender Iago Maidana walked slowly and displaced Domnguez when he hit the goalkeeper’s low right corner at 28′: 2-0 for Coelho, who was under enormous pressure.

Despite controlling the match a little more in the final minutes of the first stage, Coelho conceded the first goal in the 40′. Rangel played the light carrier, Plata received in depth in the area and played low on Jailson’s exit: 2 to 1.

Three minutes later, Tolima got the tie. In a cross on the second post, Jos Moya didn’t let the ball go out on the back line and crossed for Rangel to score the second of the home owners: 2 to 2.

Second time

In the second stage, Vagner Mancini took out Ramrez to put Rodriguinho, who entered the right wing. In addition, the coach advanced the positioning of der and changed the formation to 4-3-3.

Neither team had great opportunities in the first few minutes. Tolima continued to dominate the actions of the match, but without being so incisive. The first dangerous shot took place at 18′, when Rangel shot over the goal. The Colombian forward was in danger again, when he received a cross and headed near Jailson’s right crossbar. America’s big chance came only at 41′, when Gustavinho hit a beautiful submission from outside the area on the beam.

In the following minutes, Coelho pressed, but he could not score the winning goal. At 48′, Plata almost scored the turning point after finishing very close to the American goal. Final result: 2 to 2.

TOLIMA 2 x 2 AMRICA

tolima

Alexander Domnguez; Jonathan Marulanda, Julin Quiones, Jos Moya and Junior Hernndez; Rodrigo Urea (Trujillo, at 41′ of the 2nd), Brayan Rovira and Daniel Catao (Ramrez, at 27′ of the 2nd); Anderson Plata, Andrs Ibarguen and Michael Rangel.

technician: Hernn Torres.

america

Jailson; Iago Maidana, Conti (Juninho Valoura, at 13′ of the 2nd quarter) and der; Patric,, Lucas Kal (Gustavinho, at 39′ of the 2nd quarter), ndio Ramrez (Rodriguinho, at halftime) and Marlon; Felipe Azevedo (Pedrinho, at 24′ of the 2nd quarter), Henrique Almeida and Alosio (Kaw, at 39′ of the 2nd quarter).

technician: Vagner Mancini.

goals: Marlon, at 8′, and Maidana, at 28′ of the 1st (AME); Plata, at 40′, and Rangel, at 43′ of the 1st quarter;

yellow cards: Jos Moya, at 25′ of the 1st quarter (TOL); Maidana, at 48′ of the 1st quarter, Valoura, at 19′ of the 2nd quarter, and Pedrinho, at 34′ of the 2nd quarter (AME);

Reason: fifth round of the Copa Libertadores group stage

Local: Manuel Murillo Toro Stadium, in Ibagu, Colombia

date and time: May 18, 2022, at 9 pm

referee: Fernando Rapallini (ARG)

assistants: Juan Belatti and Diego Bonfa