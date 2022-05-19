América-MG yields draw to Tolima and is eliminated from Libertadores

América-MG is eliminated from the Copa Libertadores. Tonight (18), Coelho drew 2-2 with Tolima, in Colombia, for the penultimate round of the group stage. Vagner Mancini’s team even made it 2-0 before the 30 minutes of the ball rolling, with Marlon and Iago Maidana, but took the tie in the first half. In an interval of three minutes, Plata and Michael Rangel equalized for the hosts.

Despite the elimination, América-MG, bottom of Group D, can still win the spot in the Copa Sudamericana, given the club that finishes in third place in the group. For that, they need a combination of results: Atlético-MG’s victory over Independiente del Valle-EQU, tomorrow (19), at Mineirão, and they also need to beat the Ecuadorians, in Guayaquil, in the last round to equal the score.

In this scenario, Coelho would still need to take advantage of the goal difference, which today is favorable to Independiente del Valle (1 against -4), to go to the continental tournament. The duel is next Wednesday (25), at 21:00 (Brasília time).

Before traveling to Ecuador, América-MG enters the field for the Brasileirão. On Saturday (21), at 9 pm, they host Botafogo, at Independência, for the seventh round of the national tournament.

Who did well: Michael Rangel

The Colombian participated in practically all of Tolima’s offensive actions and scored the second goal of the hosts in the match.

Who was bad: Conti

The defender seemed unfocused and didn’t do well in Tolima’s two goals in the match. In the first, he was tricked by a light trap. In the second, he didn’t close the mark on Michael Rangel.

game chronology

The first half started encouraging and ended frustrating for América-MG. Coelho opened the scoring after 6 minutes, with a great goal by Marlon, and extended it with Maidana, who took a penalty, at 27′. Tolima scored two goals in three minutes to tie the match in the early stages: Plata, at 39′, and Michael Rangel, at 42′, left everything the same.

The second half came back more balanced. Tolima didn’t press as hard as in the first 45 minutes, and América-MG managed to keep possession and the ball in the attacking field. The score, however, remained the same: 2-2.

America MG game

The team achieved an expressive result with less than 30 minutes of play, but then practically gave up playing and saw Tolima pile up chances in the first half. After giving up the tie in three minutes in the first half, he tried to recover and improved in the second half, but he couldn’t get back in front of the score.

Controversy: Plata prevented?

Tolima’s first goal was scored by Plata in a dubious position. At the time of the defense pass, the attacker took advantage of Michael Rangel’s light trap and swung the net. In the image shown on the broadcast, he looked slightly ahead of Iago Maidana, the last defender. It is worth remembering that VAR is not used in the Libertadores group stage, and the field decision was to validate the goal.

Crossbar prevents América-MG from winning

At 41 of the second half, Coelho had the chance to win the game, but stopped at the crossbar after a good finish from Gustavinho from outside the area. It was the best opportunity of the final stage.

Goal and penalty give hope, but lightning draw frustrates

Not even the most optimistic fan of América-MG expected such a good start from the team in Colombia. With less than 30 minutes, Coelho was already winning 2-0, but Tolima’s ‘lightning tie’ stopped the momentum. To concede two goals in three minutes ended the team’s confidence in the sequence of the match.

Conti becomes concern

The defender felt muscle pain in his thigh in the second half and left the field on a stretcher. Mancini put Juninho Valora in his place.

DATASHEET:

TOLIMA-COL 2 x 2 AMERICA-MG

Competition: Copa Libertadores, 5th round of the group stage

Local: Stadium Manuel Murillo Toro, in Ibagué (COL)

Date and time: May 18, 2022, at 21:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Fernando Rapallini (ARG)

Assistants: Juan Belatti (ARG) and Diego Bonfa (ARG)

Yellow cards: José Moya (TOL); Iago Maidana, Juninho Valora and Pedrinho (AME)

goals: Marlon (AME), at 6 minutes of the first half, and Iago Maidana (AME), at 27′ of the first half; Plata (TOL), at 39′ of the first half, and Michael Rangel (TOL), at 42′ of the first half

TOLIMA: Domínguez; Marulanda, Quiñones, José Moya and Junior Hernández; Ureña (Trujillo) and Rovira; Plata, Cataño (Gustavo Ramírez) and Ibarguen; Michael Rangel (Juan Caicedo). Technician: Hernan Torres

AMERICA-MG: Jailson; Iago Maidana, Germán Conti (Juninho Valoura) and Éder; Patric, Lucas Kal (Gustavinho), Índio Ramírez (Rodriguinho), Felipe Azevedo (Pedrinho) and Marlon; Henrique Almeida and Aloísio (Kawe). Technician: Vagner Mancini