American Eats Fast Food Every Day for 50 Years and Joins Guinness Bookmarks | trending

The person responsible for this act was Don Gorske who by coincidence of fate – or not – is called Donald. According to the organization, he keeps the labels on the boxes of the snacks he eats daily and records his faithful consumption on a calendar (which has been impeccably reviewed by the Guinness).

Don had already joined the Guinness in 1999 when he became the person who had eaten the most hamburgers in the world. In 2021, he broke his own record by having consumed 32,340 snacks – and now he’s broken it again. Authenticated by the organization itself, the man said he eats an average of two snacks a day.

“Don Gorske (USA) has just celebrated 50 years by eating a Big Mac every day. Yesterday, May 17, 2022, marked the 50th anniversary of him eating the McDonald’s burger almost daily (just eight days short of the last half century). Most of the time, he eats two Big Macs a day! Donald went to his local McDonald’s restaurant in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, USA to celebrate his Big Mac-iversary, the same branch where he ate the Big Mac hamburger in 1972. Donald’s record for the most Big Mac hamburgers ever consumed was first officially recognized in 1999 with 15,490. Since then, his record has more than doubled,” Guinness wrote in announcing the record on its Instagram.

