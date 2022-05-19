Analysis: Palmeiras maintains the momentum of a two-time champion and completes an unbeaten year in Libertadores | palm trees

Current two-time continental champions, Verdão have now extended their unbeaten streak to 13 games. Since the game against Defensa y Justicia, on May 18, 2021, there have been ten wins and three draws. (see list below).

As expected, Abel took advantage of the match to rotate the cast. He kept the title column, as he explained at the press conference, by scaling Weverton, Gustavo Gómez, Danilo and Rony. But other holders were also used, such as Marcos Rocha from the beginning and Raphael Veiga, Dudu and Zé Rafael in the second stage.

The undefeated streak of palm trees in Libertadores:

5/27/2021: Palmeiras 6×0 University (Peru)

7/14/2021: Catholic University (Chile) 0x1 Palmeiras

7/21/2021: Palmeiras 1×0 Universidad Católica (Chile)

8/10/2021: São Paulo 1×1 Palmeiras

8/17/2021: Palmeiras 3×0 Sao Paulo

9/21/2021: Palmeiras 0x0 Atlético-MG

9/28/2021: Atlético-MG 1×1 Palmeiras

11/27/2021: Palmeiras 2×1 Flamengo

4/6/2022: Deportivo Táchira (Venezuela) 0x4 Palmeiras

4/12/2022: Palmeiras 8×1 Independiente Petrolero (Bolivia)

4/27/2022: Emelec (Ecuador) 1×3 Palmeiras

5/3/2022: Independiente Petrolero (Bolivia) 0x5 Palmeiras

5/18/2022: Palmeiras 1×0 Emelec (Ecuador)

With an interesting pace of creation, Verdão stopped on the Ecuadorian outskirts in the first stage even with good production on the right side with Marcos Rocha, Rony and Gabriel Menino.

The midfielder, by the way, deserves a compliment for having managed to return to the starting lineup with a good performance. He formed an efficient duo with Danilo in the marking and presented himself for the game as a quality option.

In front of a team well positioned in the defense, Verdão had the ball stopped to pierce the boom and keep the rhythm in the South American competition: Rafael Navarro deflected a corner kick for Danilo to score. Once again.

Consolidated, Palmeiras now has five wins in five matches in Libertadores. The leadership of Group A, with 15 points, should make Abel Ferreira’s team guarantee the best overall campaign of the group stage of the South American tournament for the third time in the last four years.

Undefeated in the continental competition, Verdão also has a positive sequence in the season: now there are 11 consecutive games without defeat. The team has created a consistency that allows it to maintain the status of protagonist and title contender once again.

