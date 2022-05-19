Aneel’s resolution pushes billionaire cost to the electricity bill | Miriam Leitão

Brazilian consumer will have high adjustments in the electricity bill from 2022 | (Photo: Rodney Costa/Zimel Press/O Globo Agency)

A resolution by Aneel can hang on the electricity bill plus a billion-dollar cost to be paid by consumers. According to the president of Abrace, Paulo Pedrosa, who represents large industrial consumers, three directors of Aneel issued a resolution that changes the rules of the emergency program created in the pandemic for contracting extra energy. Before, only new plants could offer energy under the conditions of the program – which has a higher cost. Now, mills that were idle in the system will also be able to join and benefit from these higher prices.

– This program lost its meaning with the increase in the water level of the reservoirs. Several projects were entered and did not fulfill the contracts. They should pay a fine for not delivering the promised energy. Now, Aneel has allowed these companies to sell these contracts to other companies that already have old and stopped thermal plants in the system – explained Pedrosa.

According to Abrace’s accounts, consumers should be compensated in R$ 200 million per month for non-compliance with the contracts of those who joined the program. Now, in addition to not receiving, they will have to pay an extra cost of R$ 400 million per month on the electricity bill, because contracted energy can reach the value of R$ 1,600 per MWh.

– The consumer will be obliged to pay R$ 1,600, having energy at R$ 250 for sale. What stands out most in this resolution is that a large company bought these contracts and in about 10 days Aneel changed its position – he explained.

In the market, what is said is that J&F would be the company that would buy these contracts. It would have a thermal plant stopped, in Cuiabá, which will now return to operation selling dirtier energy, compared to renewable sources, and at a higher price. The movement may be followed by other plants in the country, further raising the price of the electricity bill.

Pedrosa hopes that the decision will still be reversed by the Aneel collegiate, which has 5 directors, after the matter is discussed by the technical areas of the agency.

– I have called this decision a regulatory tortoise. Fortunately, it can still be reversed by the collegiate. This preliminary decision does not serve the interests of consumers – he said.

This program – Simplified Competitive Procedure (PCS) – had the objective of contracting new energy, although expensive, to help the country overcome the water crisis. Now, companies that would have to pay late fines will be able to sell these contracts, while old plants that were not dispatched in the system will be able to resume operations at a high price.

The losers will be the consumers.