Athletico-PR wins Libertad and approaches a spot in Libertadores

Athletico-PR beat Libertad-PAR 2-0 tonight (18), at Arena da Baixada, for the penultimate round of the Libertadores group stage. The goals of the match were scored by Cuello and Canobbio, both in the second half.

With the victory, Hurricane leaves the lantern and assumes the second place of group B, with seven points, the same score of the leader Libertad, but is behind due to the goal difference (-1 against -3). However, the key remains tangled up, and the four clubs have a chance to advance. The Strongest-BOL and Caracas-VEN have six points.

In the last round, Athletico-PR takes on Caracas, in Curitiba, and Libertad receives The Strongest in Paraguay. The games will be played next Thursday (26), at 19:00 (Brasília time). Hurricane confirms the spot with a victory. In case of a tie or defeat, you will need a combination of results to advance.

Before the “decision”, Felipão’s team enters the field for the Brasileirão. On Sunday (22), at 7pm, they face Avaí, at Arena da Baixada, for the seventh round of the national tournament.

Cuello: kicked or crossed?

For Athletico-PR fans, it doesn’t matter. In the 10th minute of the second half, Cuello took a risk from far away and surprised goalkeeper Martín Silva. A goal to open the way to victory and leave Athletico-PR in a more comfortable situation in Libertadores.

Who did well: Cuello

Better on the field, the Argentine was the one who tried the most for Athletico-PR and ended up rewarded with a great goal at the beginning of the second half. In the initial stage, he participated in the best chances of the team in the game with shots from outside the area.

Who was bad: Pablo

The striker received another opportunity as a starter with Felipão, but he played little part in the game. Despite the discreet performance, he left the field applauded by the crowd.

game chronology

The first half of the match had almost no emotion. Athletico-PR controlled possession of the ball and remained in the attacking field, but did not take any danger and almost failed to break through Libertad’s block, which was selected with a defensive posture. Two chances without much danger from the Hurricane came from Cuello’s feet, in submissions from outside the area. The crowd booed the team after the end of the initial stage.

The final 45 minutes were the busiest. In the 10th minute, Cuello opened the scoring for Hurricane with a kick (or cross?) from far away. Canobbio widened at 23, in a beautiful counter-attack by Hurricane.

Athletico-PR dominates, but suffers with creation to goal

Felipão’s team had control of the match, but showed little offensive power in the first half. Martín Silva, Libertad’s goalkeeper, was almost not required. Athletico-PR had the ball most of the time, but didn’t know what to do with it. He turned and turned, looking for spaces and most of the time he stopped at the Paraguayan boom.

Hurricane changes stance after 1-0

In the final stage, everything changed after Cuello’s great goal. Felipão’s team managed to be more effective in attacking plays and took advantage of Mendieta’s blunder to expand in a counterattack that ended with Canobbio’s cross submission. Very important victory to breathe in Libertadores.

Libertad, satisfied with the draw, is punished

In a comfortable situation in the group, the Paraguayans practically gave up playing in the Arena da Baixada. They took little risk in the attack and dedicated themselves only to effectively defending the attempts of Athletico-PR. They only started to try to create opportunities after leaving behind on the scoreboard, but without success. Bento made two good saves in the final stretch.

Felipe back to Libertadores

The coach debuted in the continental competition in charge of Athletico-PR with the mission of trying to classify the team to the round of 16. The experienced coach has not had Libertadores nights since August 2019. At the time, he was managing Palmeiras and ended up being eliminated by Grêmio in the quarterfinals.

DATASHEET

ATHLETICO-PR 2 X 0 LIBERTAD-PAR

Date: May 18, 2022, Wednesday

Schedule: 7pm (from Brasilia)

Competition: Libertadores, 5th round of the group stage

Stadium: Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba (PR)

Referee: Patricio Loustau (ARG)

Assistants: Ezequiel Brailosky (ARG) and Facundo Rodriguez (ARG)

Yellow cards: Pedro Henrique, Terans and Canobbio (ATH); Martín Silva, Diego Gómez, Barboza and Mendieta (LIB)

goals: Cuello, in the 10th minute, and Canobbio, in the 23rd minute of the second half.

ATHLETICO-PR: Benedict; Khellven, Nico Hernández, Pedro Henrique and Abner; Hugo Moura, Christian (Erick) and David Terans (Matheus Felipe); Canobbio (Pedro Rocha), Cuello and Pablo (Romulo). Coach: Felipe

RELEASED: Martín Silva, Iván Piris, Bocanegra, Alexander Barboza and Samudio; Iván Franco (Roque Santa Cruz), Riveros (Óscar Cardozo), Diego Gómez (Caballero) and Bogarín (Mendieta); Melgarejo and Antonio Bareiro (Merlini). Coach: Daniel Garnero