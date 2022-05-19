Athletico shakes off pressure against Libertad and is reborn in Libertadores group; analysis | athletico-pr

Athletico shrugged off the pressure and won the freed 2-0 on Wednesday, at Arena da Baixada, for the fifth round of Libertadores. Hurricane jumped from the lantern to the runner-up of group B and depends on its own forces to reach the round of 16.

The match was decisive for the Atletico team, which would get complicated and would depend on a combination of results if they stumbled at home. Athletico needed to win and, despite the uneven performance, they did.

The expectation after the draw was for a classification without scares and with great chances of leadership. The first place can still happen, but the possible passage of phase went through low performance, thrashing suffered in La Paz and three different technicians.

With one game to go in the group stage, Libertad leads with seven points. Athletico comes next with the same score, but lower goal difference (-3 x -1). The Strongest and Caracas are close behind, both with six points. Next week, Hurricane welcomes the Venezuelan team.

All groups are difficult. We took a group where we had long trips, altitude, tough rivals. But now we have the opportunity to play at home and seek qualification, which is the club’s main objective. — Cuello, in a press conference

1 of 1 Athletico vs Libertad; players celebrate one of the goals — Photo: Staff Images / CONMEBOL Atletico vs Libertad; players celebrate one of the goals — Photo: Staff Images / CONMEBOL

The red-black lineup had four changes for different reasons for Felipão. By choice, Nico Hernandez, Christian and David Terans entered training. Matheus Felipe, Erick and Matheus Fernandes left

The only forced entry was from Cuello. The striker replaced the injured Vitinho, who should be treated for a month for his thigh injury.

More news from Athletico on Twitter

Follow GE/PR on Facebook

The first half was full of possession and slow movement of the ball against a well-placed Paraguayan team. With little offensive repertoire, Athletico preferred the left side of the attack with Abner and Cuello.

It was there that Cuello looked for individual plays, whether to cross or finish. He found room for two kicks, but they went wide. Canobbio also tried, but he made a lot of mistakes in his decisions and couldn’t create anything.

Terans, who could help in the creation, was missing from the match, while Khellven was more concerned in the defensive transition, which he did well, after Felipão complained about the space in his back against Fluminense.

Hugo Moura does not have a construction characteristic, although he played a great game with tackles and good positioning. Christian wasn’t inspired either. The crowd did not like the performance and booed the team at the end of the break.

In the second half, the scenario started the same, but a great goal from Cuello opened the way. He received on the left, sent in the area and went straight to the nets – the player said that he kicked and did not cross in an interview.

In advantage, the Hurricane started to have more space and knew how to use the speed of its attackers to arrive with some ease. Terans pulled a counterattack and played for Canobbio, who hit goalkeeper Martín Silva’s exit.

Terans and Cuello scared in shots that the goalkeeper saved, in addition to other offensive transitions that the team sinned in the final decision. In the end, Bento even made two saves in an area play, after just watching most of the match.

The players got this victory that gives us a better condition to qualify. Gradually, we are reaching the necessary level to conquer what the board dreamed of and the fans want. — Felipe