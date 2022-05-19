Athletico wins Libertad and can even draw in the last round to advance in Libertadores

THE Atletico-PR beat Libertad 2-0, goals from Cuello and Canobbio, on Wednesday night, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, in a game valid for the 5th round of the Copa Libertadores of America. With the result, Hurricane adds 7 points, takes the second position in the table and reaches the last round of Group B, needing only a draw to qualify for the round of 16.

The Paraguayan team has the same number of points as Athletico and, like the Paranaenses, only need a draw in the last game to continue in the tournament.

For the last round of the Libertadores group stage, Libertad faces The Strongest, at the Defensores Del Chaco stadium, in Asunción. Athletico-PR takes on Caracas, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba. Both matches will take place on the 26th of May.

LIBERTAD STARTS BETTER, BUT WITHOUT SCARING

Even away from home, Libertad started the match well, putting pressure on the defense of Athletico-PR. However, even showing superiority, the Paraguayan team could not bring much danger to the goal of archer Bento, from Hurricane.

ATHLETICO-PR GETS MORE WITH THE BALL, LIBERTAD DEFENDS HIMSELF

Libertad’s pressure was short-lived. As the minutes passed, Athletico-PR took over the match. However, despite the superiority in possession of the ball, Hurricane could not break through the defense of the Paraguayan team.

HURRICANE CONTINUES ON TOP, BUT DOESN’T HIT THE GOAL

Hurricane remained better in the game until the end of the first half, but took little danger to goalkeeper Martín Silva. The most dangerous chances built by the Athletico-PR team were in two submissions by Cuello, but both out.

ATHLETICO-PR OPENS THE MARKER

The complementary stage started very truncated and without both teams creating dangerous moves. Just a kick from outside the area or some individual play to change the outlook of the match. And that’s exactly what happened at 10 minutes.

Cuello took the ball from the right side and hit it straight into the goal (or did it cross?). The ball covered Libertad goalkeeper Martín Silva and went in. A great goal for Athletico-PR to open the scoring at Arena da Baixada: 1 to 0.

HURRICANE ENLARGES

The goal infected the fans and the players of Athletico-PR, while the Libertad team gave clear signs that they felt the blow. The Hurricane took advantage of the moment of instability of the Paraguayan team and expanded. At 23, in a counter-attack, Terans found a beautiful pass for Canobbio, who beat goalkeeper Martín Silva out: 2-0.

A LOT OF PUSH-PUSH, A LITTLE FOOTBALL AND HURRICANE VICTORY

Athletico-PR’s second goal practically ended the match. From then on, players were more looking for trouble than playing. In two situations, the referee had to stop the game to distribute cards and control tempers.

Football even only at the end of the game, when the Paraguayan team tried, at the base of the smother, to reduce the damage, but the goalkeeper Bento managed to make good saves and ensure that the Hurricane was not leaked.