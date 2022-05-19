Atlético-MG issues notice of infraction against Danilo Barcelos to the STJD for tough challenge against Guga | athletic-mg

During the trial of Hulk in the STJD (acquittal) this Wednesday, the representative of the Public Prosecutor’s Office revealed that Galo filed “notice of infraction” against Danilo Barcelos for a hard tackle against Guga, in the match between Goiás and Atlético. -MG in the Brazilian Championship. The request was accepted, and Danilo will be tried on a date yet to be scheduled.

– Recently, I bring to your attention, there was news of a disciplinary infraction made by Atlético-MG, number 72/2022, where the Atlético Mineiro Club asks for a lawsuit against the athlete Danilo, from Goiás, and uses precisely as a basis the article 58-B, 1st paragraph – said prosecutor George Ramalho.

What the quoted article says:

“Disciplinary decisions taken by the refereeing team during the dispute of matches, events or equivalent are final, not subject to modification by Organs Judging bodies of the Sports Justice.

Single paragraph. In the event of serious infractions that have escaped the attention of the refereeing team, or in the event of a notorious mistake in the application of disciplinary decisions, the judicial bodies may, exceptionally, punish infractions that occurred in the dispute of matches, events or the like.

In the case of Danilo Barcelos, the bid was an aerial split between him and Guga in the first half of Serrinha’s match, on April 30. Guga had his belly with purple marks from Danilo’s cleats.

The Goiás player received a yellow card from the referee: “For recklessly grazing his opponent”, wrote the owner of the whistle (Bruno Arleu), in the summary.

The match between Minas Gerais and Goiás was the following in the Brazilian Championship to the match between Atlético and Coritiba at Independência, in a confrontation in which Hulk kicked the midfielder Willian Farias, and ended up denounced in article 254-A, which also talks about physical aggression and provides for punishment of 4 to 12 games.

In the trial of Hulk in the 3rd disciplinary commission, the player was acquitted after being denounced in the article that provides for punishment from 4 to 12 games. It will be the same risk that Danilo Barcelos will run, with the right to ample defense, and may be exonerated or even disqualified in an article whose penalty is lighter (violent play).

One of the arguments that Atlético’s defense used to request the acquittal of Hulk was that the bid against Coritiba was evaluated and judged by the person in charge of the match, in this case the referee Sávio Pereira Sampaio, with VAR acting in the review. And, therefore, it would not be up to the STJD to punish the attacker. It could be the same line of defense as Goiás, in case of Danilo Barcelos’ trial.

It is worth remembering that Atlético protested against the referee of the game against Goiás, including issuing a letter to the arbitration commission and the CBF ombudsman for not expelling the emerald left side.

