Atlético-MG vs Independiente Del Valle: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | liberators

Atlético-MG receives, this Thursday, at 19h (from Brasília), Independiente Del Valle, at Mineirão. The game is valid for the fifth round of the Libertadores group stage. Galo is in a calm situation in Group D. The victory will guarantee the classification of the Minas Gerais team for the round of 16.

+ See Libertadore tables

With eight points after two wins and two draws in four games, Atlético-MG has the best use of the key. Antonio Mohamed’s team comes from victory in the Brazilian Championship, beating Atlético-GO 2-0 at Independência. In Libertadores, they beat América-MG the last time they were on the field: 2-1.

Independiente del Valle have five points in Libertadores, and a defeat would practically seal their elimination from the competition. The Ecuadorian team, however, is highly rated in their country’s championship, with five consecutive victories. It is second in the table, behind only Barcelona de Guayaquil.

Streaming: ESPN and Facebook.

Atlético-MG – Coach: Antônio Mohamed

Atlético’s two main absences are goalkeeper Everson (Covid-19) and left winger Keno (muscle injury). The archer will be replaced by Rafael, naturally. Keno, on the other hand, leaves a gap, as his immediate backup – Eduardo Vargas – is also in the medical department. Everything leads to believe that “El Turco” will climb Ademir and Hulk further on, with Nacho and Zaracho in the frame.

Probable lineup: Rafael; Guga, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Nacho and Zaracho; Ademir and Hulk

Who is out: Everson (Covid), Keno, Vargas and Dodô (DM)

+ More news from Atlético-MG

Independiente Del Valle – Coach: Renato Paiva

The Portuguese Renato Paiva cannot be on the edge of the lawn in the Libertadores games, as he does not have a license recognized by Conmebol. He will not be able to count on Faravelli (ankle) and Previtalli (knee), both with injuries. Independiente should maintain the three-quarter scheme, with Sornoza being the playmaking mechanism.

Probable starting lineup: Ramírez; Carabajal, Schunke and Segovia; Perlaza, Angulo, Pellerano and Billy Arce; Sornoza, Gaibor and Bauman

Who is out: Faravelli (ankle) and Previtalli (knee)

Suspended: Mateo Carabajal

Referee: Esteban Ostojich (URU)

Esteban Ostojich (URU) Assistant 1: Pablo LLarena (URU)

Pablo LLarena (URU) Assistant 2: Santiago Fernandez (URU)

Santiago Fernandez (URU) Fourth referee: Anahi Fernandez (URU)

Note: in Libertadores, there is only VAR from the round of 16 onwards.