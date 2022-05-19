Atltico seeks 7 participation in the Libertadores round of 16 in ten years

photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press In 2021, Atltico eliminated Boca Juniors, from Argentina, in the round of 16

In a recent clipping, Atltico won important titles and once again asserted itself as one of the great forces of national football. At the continental level, the rise in level can also be seen in the campaigns of the club from Minas Gerais in the Copa Libertadores da América. Galo is close to achieving its 7th participation in the round of 16 of the continental tournament in the last ten years.

In this period, Atltico only missed out on the Libertadores round of 16 in the years they did not play in the tournament (2018 and 2020) and in 2019, when they were eliminated in the group stage after having the worst campaign in their history.

From 2013 to now, in all other editions, Galo was present, at least, in the round of 16. The best campaigns ended up with the title of the competition, in 2013, and in the semifinals, in 2021.

Of the six editions in which they advanced to the knockout stage, Atltico fell three times in the round of 16 (2014, 2015 and 2017) and once in the quarterfinals (2016). Those responsible for the eliminations were, in chronological order, Atltico Nacional (Colombia), Internacional, So Paulo and Jorge Wilstermann (Bolvia).

Biggest unbeaten record in Libertadores history River Plate (14 games between 1977 and 1978) – In 1977 and 1978, River Plate amended a long unbeaten streak, but saw Boca Juniors win the Libertadores twice. The arch-rival, by the way, was responsible for beating him in the first match of 1977. Afterwards, River won once and drew four times and failed to advance to the semifinals. The following year, the team left Independiente, LDU and El Nacional in the first phase. In the semifinal group, they faced Boca and… Atltico. Galo, by the way, was responsible for taking away the rival’s unbeaten record by winning 1-0 at Mineiro, with a goal from Marinho. In total, River has amassed five wins and nine draws. – photo: File/EM River Plate (14 games between 2018 and 2019) – Marcelo Gallardo’s unbeaten run started in style: a 2-1 victory against Grmio in Porto Alegre in the 2018 Libertadores semifinal. . In the decision, he surpassed arch-rival Boca Juniors in Madrid. The following year, the current champion reached the final again. In the group stage, they suffered, but advanced with two wins and four draws. In the playoffs, he went through the traditional Cruzeiro (two draws), Cerro Porteo (win and draw) and, once again, Boca (win and… defeat). The invincibility fell precisely against the local rival, in the return match of the semi. In the decision, they lost again – 2 to 1 against Flamengo. In total, there were 14 games without defeat, with six wins (considering extra time) and eight draws. – photo: Javier Soriano/AFP Newell’s Old Boys (14 games in 1992) – Newell’s debut in the 1992 Libertadores was not a good one: they won 6-0 against San Lorenzo. However, the team geared up from there. In the group stage, they won four matches, drew three and managed to advance to the knockout stage as first place in the bracket. In the round of 16, he went through Defensor; in the quarterfinals, they eliminated San Lorenzo, with the right to a 4-0 rout; in the semifinals, they beat América de Cali 11-10 on penalties after two draws. The Argentine team beat So Paulo 1-0 in the first leg of the decision, but saw the unbeaten record – and the title – escape with a setback by the same score in the second leg (and defeat on penalties). In the end, they went 14 games unbeaten, with seven wins and seven draws. – photo: Magazine/Conmebol Cruzeiro (14 games between 1998 and 2004) – Two-time Copa Libertadores champion in 1997, Cruzeiro started the following year’s edition already in the round of 16. In his debut, he lost to Vasco – who would win the title – by 2-1, in So Janurio. In the return game, the goalless draw eliminated the celestial team, but started a long undefeated streak in the competition. The team returned to the tournament in 2001. That year, they advanced to the knockout stage with five wins and a draw in the group stage. In the round of 16, he passed El Nacional-EQU with two triumphs. However, he fell on penalties against Palmeiras in the quarter after two draws. Cruzeiro, then, was out of Libertadores in 2002 and 2003. Back in 2004, they lost their unbeaten record in the fourth match: a 1-0 defeat to Santos Laguna-MEX, in Mexico. In all, they went 14 straight games unbeaten, with nine wins and five draws. – photo: Norberto Duarte/AFP America de Cali (15 games between 1980 and 1983) – The traditional Colombian team four times runner-up, but never won the Copa Libertadores. Before reaching the final for the first time, he put together an impressive 15-game unbeaten streak. It all started in the first round of the 1980 edition. After a loss in the first round, the team won three games, drew one and advanced to the next round. In the semifinal stage, they drew four games and were eliminated. For the next two years, he did not play in the competition. He returned in 1983, when he went through the first phase without defeats in six games. The revs came in the semifinal stage: 2 to 0 against Estudiantes. In total, there were eight wins and seven draws in a row. – photo: Cali-COL Disclosure/America Corinthians (16 games between 2012 and 2013) – Only six clubs have won the Libertadores unbeaten: Pearol (1960), Santos (1963), Independiente (1964), Estudiantes (1969 and 1970), Boca Juniors (1978) ) and Corinthians (2012). In the victorious 2012 campaign, the São Paulo team won eight games, drew six and took the cup in an unprecedented way. During the playoffs, he eliminated traditional teams, such as Vasco (quarter), Santos (semi) and Boca (final). The following year, he continued his undefeated streak in the first two matches of the group stage. In the third, they lost to Tijuana by 1 to 0, in Mexico. In all, there were 16 matches, with nine wins and seven draws. – photo: Daniel Augusto Jr./Corinthian Agency Sporting Cristal (17 games between 1962 and 1969) – The Peruvian team achieved, in the 1960s, the unbeaten record that still stands today in the Copa Libertadores. In the 1962, 1968 and 1969 editions, Sporting Cristal went an impressive 17 games without losing in the competition, with eight wins and nine draws. Along the way, he faced traditional teams such as Racing (2-1 victory at home, when the series began), Pearol (two draws) and Universidad Catlica (2-0 triumph in Peru). The series was broken in the first phase of 1969, when Santiago Wanderers won 2-0 in Chile. – photo: Reproduction/Conmebol Atltico (17 games between 2019 and 2022) – Considered one of the most powerful teams on the continent, Atltico is experiencing one of the biggest unbeaten streaks in Libertadores history. However, the streak started at a not-so-good moment for the team. In 2019, the team was already eliminated from the group stage when, in the last round, they beat Zamora 2-1 in Venezuela. In 2020, he did not compete in the competition. He returned in 2021, when he had an impressive campaign, but was eliminated in the semifinals by Palmeiras without having lost any of the 12 games. This year, Group D started with victories over Deportes Tolima-COL and Amrica and draws with Amrica and Del Valle-EQU. In total, they are 17 games unbeaten, with ten wins and seven draws. Now, go in search of the record. – photo: Daniel Muoz/AFP Flamengo (between 2020 and 2021) – In terms of taking advantage of points, Flamengo is the owner of the Libertadores unbeaten record. The red-black team managed, between 2020 and 2021, the same 17 matches without defeat as Sporting Cristal, but with 12 wins and five draws (the Peruvians had eight wins and nine draws). The flamengo streak began in the 2020 group stage, with a 2-1 triumph over Barcelona, ​​Ecuador. In the round of 16, however, the team was eliminated on penalties to Racing after two draws. In 2021, Fla reached the final without any defeat. In the decision, they fell in overtime to Palmeiras by 2 to 1 and saw the unbeaten series collapse. – photo: Santiago Arcos/AFP

Atltico’s participation in Libertadores in the last 10 years

In 2022, Atltico will go in search of the missing title in the most victorious season in its history. The year 2021 had a magical flavor for Atletico, with titles in the Campeonato Mineiro, the Campeonato Brasileiro and the Copa do Brasil, but the “bitter taste” remained for the undefeated elimination in the Copa Libertadores.

The “Eternal Glory” is also the Hulk’s great obsession. In the current edition, the Galo forward has one goal and one assist in four games played.

“I dream of this Libertadores. Not just me, but all my teammates. We even know why it’s called “Glria Eterna”, right? .

This Thursday (19), in a game that will start at 7 pm, Atltico can guarantee participation in the round of 16 of the Libertadores for the 7th time in ten years. For this, the Minas Gerais team needs to beat Independiente del Valle, from Ecuador, in Mineiro, in a match valid for the 5th round of the group stage.