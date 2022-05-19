Atltico seeks 7 participation in the Libertadores round of 16 in ten years
In a recent clipping, Atltico won important titles and once again asserted itself as one of the great forces of national football. At the continental level, the rise in level can also be seen in the campaigns of the club from Minas Gerais in the Copa Libertadores da América. Galo is close to achieving its 7th participation in the round of 16 of the continental tournament in the last ten years.
From 2013 to now, in all other editions, Galo was present, at least, in the round of 16. The best campaigns ended up with the title of the competition, in 2013, and in the semifinals, in 2021.
Of the six editions in which they advanced to the knockout stage, Atltico fell three times in the round of 16 (2014, 2015 and 2017) and once in the quarterfinals (2016). Those responsible for the eliminations were, in chronological order, Atltico Nacional (Colombia), Internacional, So Paulo and Jorge Wilstermann (Bolvia).
Biggest unbeaten record in Libertadores history
Atltico’s participation in Libertadores in the last 10 years
- 2013 – champion
- 2014 – eliminated in the round of 16 by Atltico Nacional (Colmbia)
- 2015 – eliminated in the round of 16 by Internacional
- 2016 – eliminated in the quarterfinals by So Paulo
- 2017 – eliminated in the round of 16 by Jorge Wilstermann (Bolvia)
- 2018 – did not dispute
- 2019 – eliminated in the group stage
- 2020 – not disputed
- 2021 – eliminated in the semifinal by Palmeiras
- 2022 – in dispute
In 2022, Atltico will go in search of the missing title in the most victorious season in its history. The year 2021 had a magical flavor for Atletico, with titles in the Campeonato Mineiro, the Campeonato Brasileiro and the Copa do Brasil, but the “bitter taste” remained for the undefeated elimination in the Copa Libertadores.
The “Eternal Glory” is also the Hulk’s great obsession. In the current edition, the Galo forward has one goal and one assist in four games played.
“I dream of this Libertadores. Not just me, but all my teammates. We even know why it’s called “Glria Eterna”, right? .
This Thursday (19), in a game that will start at 7 pm, Atltico can guarantee participation in the round of 16 of the Libertadores for the 7th time in ten years. For this, the Minas Gerais team needs to beat Independiente del Valle, from Ecuador, in Mineiro, in a match valid for the 5th round of the group stage.