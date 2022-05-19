Azul releases new video, in which ’embraces the skies’, and announces that it will create its own shade of blue

Scene from the video featured in this article





Azul presents its new institutional campaign and informs that through it it embraces the color that gives the company its name. Signed by the Africa agency, “O Céu é Azul” is an invitation to make dreams come true, based on the principle that all dreams are under the same sky, unlimited and inspiring, full of possibilities, a blue sky. The concept also highlights all the richness of people, accents, colors and loves that are under the sky of Brazil.

The launch takes place with the 60″ institutional film, seen below, which presents the concept of the campaign, a 15” film on open TV and then follows with pieces for all channels, both nationally and regionally – TV, radio , magazine, newspaper, digital, OOH – and on TVs de Bordo and Revista Azul, until July, encompassing the high season period.





“Azul is already the company that serves the most destinations in Brazil and offers a unique flight experience, recognized by our Customers. Why, then, not appropriate something that is very much ours? Here, our sky is always Blue”, says Daniel Bicudo, Marketing and Business Director at Azul.

To color this sky Blue, the brand will develop a proprietary color, in partnership with the studio Joules & Joules, an exclusive shade of blue. “One of our trademarks is the colorful planes, which really decorate the skies of Brazil. Now, we want to paint the sky blue, our blue”, completes Bicudo.

“When creating the new concept, it became essential to create a proprietary blue for the brand. The partnership with Joules & Joules allowed us to develop a special Blue from Brazilian sediments, a color of our own that will be called Azul do Brasil”, comments Erico Braga, Executive Creative Director of Africa.

In addition, “this proprietary blue will not only be on paper, we are partnering with Brazilian brands to bring our Blue from Brazil in different products”, adds Rodrigo Marangoni, Executive Creative Director of Africa.

The new signature, which replaces “Where dreams fly”, will also have internal communication actions aimed at crew members – the name given to all the airline’s employees – to communicate the repositioning of the brand.

During the campaign, Azul’s differentials will be reinforced, such as the fact that it is the airline that flies to more Brazilian destinations, with a younger and more diversified fleet, which allows for a unique and comprehensive network – currently, Azul flies to 151 destinations in the world. Brazil and in the world.

“We created a narrative capable of showing Azul’s differentials. We know that our service is different and we want to highlight the reasons that make the experience of flying Azul unique”, explains Bicudo.

