Bitcoin has record losses after 7 straight weeks of decline

Bitcoin hit an all-time high. Last Sunday (15th), it was the first time that the digital asset suffered seven consecutive weeks of drop in its price. On Tuesday (17), the cryptocurrency closed again below $30,000, and there are no indications that the token crisis will end anytime soon.

The reasons for the decline of bitcoin, like ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, remain the same. The global economy, which is going through a hectic moment, with interest and products increasing in all countries, directly affects tokens. Because of this, investors are looking for safer investment options, which leaves digital assets out.

Bitcoin records another week of decline

The bitcoin crisis, which registered another low week, had a new event that contributed to the fall. Analysts dubbed the case the “Luna effect”.

According to experts, the market continues to reflect the effects of the Terra (LUNA) blockchain crisis, which collapsed after the TerraUSD (UST) stablecoin lost parity with the dollar. The cryptocurrency, which should be worth $1, trades for less than $0.10.

At the moment, market analysts are undecided about the future of cryptocurrencies. It is still unclear whether bitcoin has reached its lowest point, which would be in the $30,000 range, or whether the cryptocurrency could continue to decline.

For Will Clemente, analyst at Blockware, the asset has probably already reached its minimum value. The researchers from the Huobi Research Institute, on the other hand, are more pessimistic: “The bottom line is yet to come”, they told the website Olhar Digital.

The recommendation for investors is to delay the purchase, according to HRI in a report released last week. Other experts declare that bitcoin could still hit $20,000 before it picks up steam again.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, losses in the cryptocurrency market already total $1.2 trillion.

