Botafogo? Israeli podcast speculates on Zahavi’s future, cites financial issue, but bets on Maccabi Tel Aviv return

the fate of Eran Zahavi raises expectations in the fans of the Botafogo, but also in your country’s press. The Israeli podcast “Sports Rabbi” discussed this Wednesday (18) the possible destinations of the striker. Despite Olympiacos, Fenerbahce and an MLS club are among the speculated clubs, the journalists highlighted Botafogo and Maccabi Tel Avivfrom Israel.

For journalist Roye Shelem, the money offered by Botafogo – salary of around R$ 1 million per month – is a factor to consider, but the wife’s desire to return to Israel may weigh after the episodes of violence suffered by the family in the Holland, where he was working for PSV.

– I feel like it will be Maccabi Tel Aviv. It’s been a long time since he played here, we’ve heard several rumors about his wife wanting to return to Israel, they had a difficult episode in Holland with a brutal robbery they suffered there. Going to Brazil could be an interesting destination, but it doesn’t seem like the safest place to go… We know it’s a safe country and all, but he could go back home or go to Brazil after being in China and Netherlands? I think it’s time to come back, the club has good players, we’ll see him super productive here – Shelem bet.

– He has always said that he would like to end his career at a high level at Maccabi Tel Aviv. We don’t know if it will be this year or next. We don’t know if this will be his last contract in his career. After that, we will definitely see him in another role in football, whether as a coach, as an executive director… I am sure that Maccabi Tel-Aviv will have a place for him and that the club will put that in the proposal for when he finish the race – added the journalist.

Joshua Halickman, journalist and presenter of the podcast, also believes that Zahavi would be more advantageous to return to his country.

– Botafogo would be offering a lot of money… It would be interesting to see him at Maccabi Tel Aviv, they managed to qualify for the Europa Conference League. His time at PSV was extremely successful, he did what he had to do, he was a goals machine Halickamn recalled.

– The money they offered him in Brazil cannot be overlooked. But I believe that money will not be the main factor, after having already worked in China Roye Shelem recalled.