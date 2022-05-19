Brazil has 99 deaths from covid in the last 24 hours, moving average is above 100 for the 5th day in a row

Brazil registered 99 new deaths through the Covid-19 this Wednesday, the 18th. The daily average of victims, which eliminates distortions between working days and weekends, is in 116. The number has remained above 100 for five days. The cumulative number of victims of the disease is 665,376.

Between 8 pm this Tuesday and the same time today, the number of new infections reported was 12,789. The daily average of new cases is 17,666. In total, the Brazil has 30,737,728 cases of the disease. According to the Ministry of Health, 29,746,640 are recovered from the disease.

The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by EstadãoG1, The globe, Extra, Sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm.

The State of São Paulo reported 39 deaths from coronavirus this Wednesday, the highest number of victims from the disease in the last 24 hours among the federative units. Twelve states did not account for deaths, while Acre and Roraima did not report updated data on the pandemic.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started to work, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

This Wednesday, the Ministry of Health reported that 69 people died as a result of covid, while 13,510 tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, there are 30,701,900 infected people and 664,987 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the consortium of press vehicles mainly because of the time of data collection.