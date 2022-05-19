Caixa releases delayed batches of the 2019 and 2020 salary allowance; who receives?

Workers who failed to withdraw salary allowance of base year 2019 and 2020 have one more chance. They can still apply for the money until the end of this year. In order to do so, a formal request for re-issuance must be made. See how to proceed and guarantee the right to withdraw.

First of all, it is good to remember who has the right. It applies to workers who received up to two minimum wages per month, with a formal contract, in the base year. In addition, the citizen must have worked for at least 30 days in the reference year.

Salary allowance 2019 and 2020

The right to the 2019 and 2020 salary allowance is guaranteed for those who have been enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least 5 years. The data must be updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais) or eSocial.

To request the reissue of the salary allowance, the worker must present a photo ID at a regional unit of the Ministry of Labor.

The order can also be by email. [email protected]replacing “uf” with the acronym of the state where the worker lives.

After placing the order, the worker has until December 29 to withdraw. Otherwise he will have to wait for the following year’s calendar and enter a new request.

To find out if they are entitled to receive the payment, the worker can contact the telephone number 158. Or use the Carteira de Trabalho Digital application. With that, there are three types of PIS/Pasep withdrawals this May.

The amounts are paid by Caixa Econômica, for those who receive PIS, and by Banco do Brasil, for Pasep beneficiaries. In all cases, the amount is limited to a minimum wage. But the calculation takes into account the number of months worked.