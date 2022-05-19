Cantillo’s confusion becomes a reason and the press ‘pokes’ Corinthians in the Libertadores: “Chorr less”

In addition to the defensive midfielder, Vítor Pereira was also sent off in confusion in the second half against Boca Juniors

After starting winning, with a goal from Du Queiroz, Corinthians ended up drawing 1-1 with Boca Juniors, last Tuesday (17th), in La Bombonera. The match in Buenos Aires ended with high spirits and had two expulsions by the black-and-white from São Paulo: midfielder Cantillo, who had entered during the second stage, and coach Vítor Pereira, who entered the field in the confusion.

The squad was disgusted with the bid in which the Colombian was sent off, while the referee warned Fernández, also involved in the bid, with a yellow card. Upon entering the field to take satisfaction, the Portuguese coach was also expelled. The confusion in Argentina did not go down well for some exponents of the media in Brazil, as was the case of journalist Rodolfo Rodrigues, who criticized the Corinthians stance.

In his column on UOL Esporte, Rodrigues commented on the recurring behavior of Brazilians. “They enter the field cornered, feel the pressure and play poorly, end up falling into the pile and into the rivals’ catimba and revolt with the arbitration until they lose their minds, have players sent off and lose the game. This script has already been in numerous Libertadores matches. Especially in Argentina,” he stated.

He cited several examples: the confusion against River Plate, in 2003, with the expulsion of Kléber and Roger Guerreiro; in 2006, against the same opponent, when Mascherano left the field early; in 2011, against Tolima; in 2015 and 2020, against Guaraní; and 2016, against Colo-Colo. For the journalist, Timão and other Brazilians “need to cry less and play Libertadores with intelligence”.