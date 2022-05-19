Cats remember each other’s names, research says

If you have a cat, you may have had the experience of calling it by name and getting no reaction in return. Everything indicates that he is just ignoring you: researches have already shown that cats can indeed recognize their own names. Now, a new study conducted in Japan indicates that they go even further: they even know the names of other familiar cats, and perhaps even the people who live in the same house.

“The cats don’t seem to be listening to other people’s conversations – but in fact they are,” said the researcher. Saho Takagi, from Azabu University, to the newspaper The Asahi Shimbun. The results were published in the journal Science Reports.

The experiments conducted by the researchers involved cats living in environments with other felines, either in houses that house more than one animal or in “Cat Cafés”, the name given to restaurants that allow visitors to pet and play with local cats.

First, the researchers would place the cat in front of a computer and show a picture of another known cat that lives in the same house or cafe. While the image was displayed, the computer played the owner’s voice calling the animal by the correct name (behavior described as “congruent condition”) or by the wrong name (“incongruent condition”).

The team found that the animals spent more time looking at the screen when the other cat was called by the wrong name. According to scientists, this may indicate that the animal was confused or intrigued by the disagreement between the name and the photo.

Cats living in cafes spent less time looking at the picture compared to domestic cats. Because they live with a greater number of animals in the restaurant, it is possible that they are not as familiar with the appearance and name of all cats.

It is likely that cats learned the names by observing interactions between their owners and other animals. In a second experiment, the researchers put the cats in the same situation, but this time they showed the cats images and names of humans familiar to them.

The same thing happened: cats looked more at photos when the name was wrong. This was even stronger in cats who lived with many people, or who had been in the same house for a longer time. The researchers believe this is because cats that live in large families are more likely to witness third-party interactions and hear names being called constantly.

“In other words, the frequency and number of stimulus exposure may make the face-name association more likely,” the authors write. Despite the conclusions, more studies are still needed to explain the mechanisms behind feline social learning.

