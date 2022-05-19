Central Bank servers maintain indefinite strike | Economy

1Billion newsroom Central Bank employees maintain indefinite strike

Central Bank servers decided, in a meeting held this Tuesday (17), to maintain an indefinite strike. The stoppage had resumed on May 3, after suspension on April 19. The category claims salary readjustment of 27% to replace inflationary losses in the last three years without increases.

In a note released this Wednesday, Sinal (National Union of Central Bank Employees) said that “the requested percentage (27%) only seeks to rescue the inflation of the period, since the lag to be recorded from January 2019 to December 2019 2022 surpasses this index”.

According to the union, the required recomposition “would not represent a great impact on the Union Budget, given that the BC’s staff being reduced is highly productive”.

“Just to give you an idea, in the last 3 years, even with the occurrence of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent remote work, the BC staff delivered highly important services to society, such as Pix, the Receivables (SVR) and Open Banking”.

“Despite these deliveries, of high value for the economy and society and

recognized technical qualities, the salary levels of the

Central Bank of Brazil are below those earned by careers of equal

importance for the State and for activities in similar sectors of the initiative

private sector, considering the academic background and attributions inherent to the position”, he continues.

The stoppage has hampered the publication of several reports and economic indicators of the monetary entity, such as the Focus Bulletin and the Central Bank Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), scheduled for this Monday.