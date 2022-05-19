Chape’s CPI: report points out five companies responsible for compensation to victims’ families | Chapecoense
The final report of Chapecoense CPI concluded that five companies are responsible for compensating the families of victims of the air tragedy on November 29, 2016. The Parliamentary Inquiry Commission has been analyzing the causes of the accident that killed 71 people since 2019.
Even with the disclosure of the document in the Senate on Wednesday afternoon, the process will only be finalized on July 11 and may undergo changes.
The CPI analyzes since 2019 the causes of the plane crash that killed 71 people in November 2016 — Photo: adriano vizone/folhapress
The companies considered responsible are:
- LaMia Corporationheadquartered in Bolivia;
- Bisa Segurosalso Bolivian, with whom LaMia has taken out insurance;
- Tokio Marine Kiln Limitedbased in the United Kingdom, with whom Bisa has taken out reinsurance;
- Aon UK and Strategic Group (formerly Aon Bolivia), who acted as representatives of the insurer and reinsurer and advisors for LaMia.
“Equally responsible for the indemnity, since they had a direct participation in the issuance of the insurance policy, everything indicates fraud” – says the excerpt from the CPI’s final report.
In addition, among the other conclusions of the report, the need to improve operational standards and protocols for passenger air transport stands out. That’s because the Lamia it operated for about six months, even with security problems, and was not properly supervised.
Chape’s CPI report points out five companies responsible for compensation to the victims’ families. — Photo: Roque de Sá/Agência Senado
Senator Izalci Lucas’ report points out seven “evident needs”. Check it out below:
- To indemnify, “contractually and extra-contractually”, the victims and relatives of the victims of flight CP 2933 of the airline LaMia, and “to achieve any criminal and administrative offenses” committed by those involved in the accident.
- “To curb the efforts made by some of the actors involved, in particular the reinsurer Tokio Marine Kiln Limited and the broker AON UK Limited, in order to deny or restrict insurance coverage and, consequently, prevent the fair compensation of victims and their families” .
- Open “procedure to investigate the solvency of affiliates of Tokio Marine Kiln Limited and AON UK Limited in Brazil”, due to the “negative repercussions, including financial ones, that the specific case brings, due to the deterioration of the image” of the companies .
- Improve operational standards and protocols for passenger air transport, given that LaMia operated for about six months, despite safety problems, without any opposition from regulatory bodies.
- Improve the rules and operational protocols of sports competitions, given that LaMia, even with financial and security problems, transported several football teams “without any kind of scrutiny from the entities responsible for the championships”.
- Initiate an “arbitration process with the actors involved, in particular Tokio Marine Seguradora S/A”, and send the full report to Petrobras and Caixa Econômica Federal, for possible settlement with the company, “under penalty of termination of the insurance policies currently in force, given the evident indications of the absence of an unblemished reputation on the part of companies belonging to the economic group Tokio Marine”.
- Improve legislation on the topic investigated by the CPI. Four bills are mentioned, one amending private insurance rules in the Civil Code and three amending the Brazilian Aeronautical Code to reinforce the liability of insurers and carriers.
The Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry has been analyzing the causes of the plane crash that killed 71 people in November 2016 since 2019. One of the main issues is the delay in paying compensation to the victims’ families.
The CPI, opened at the end of 2019, was interrupted during the Covid-19 pandemic and resumed last year. The case that motivated the investigation will complete six years. In November 2016, the plane carrying Chapecoense for the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final, in Colombia, crashed near Medellín. The aircraft carried players, coaching staff, managers and journalists.
In addition to representatives of the victims, Chapecoense, the insurance company, the airline LaMia and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), the CPI also heard the finance executive of Petrobras, Ricardo Rodriguez Besada Filho, and officials from Caixa Econômica Federal.