Charlize Theron is dating a model who had a daughter, shacks and legal fights with Halle Berry – Monet

Actress Charlize Theron and model Gabriel Aubry (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Charlize Theron is in a romance with model Gabriel Aubry, ex-boyfriend and father of Halle Berry’s daughter. The information was revealed by a source to the magazine US Weekly this Wednesday (18).

Halle Barry and Gabriel Aubry (Photo: Getty Images)

“Charlize is ‘hanging out’ with Gabriel Aubry,” the insider tells the magazine’s website. “They are very laid back and having fun,” adds the person, who claims that the lovebirds are taking it slow and that “it’s nothing serious” yet.

In 2017, there was the first romance rumor between the 46-year-old South African actress and the 45-year-old Canadian model. At the time, the Oscar winner denied any such relationship with him: “I never met him. I knew him for like three seconds. Like, in passing, like a ‘Hi!’ because our kids go to the same school,” she assured her.

Charlize Theron (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Gabriel is the ex-boyfriend of Halle Berry, 55. They were together for five years until the end of the relationship in 2010. The relationship was quite troubled, with the actress accusing him of racism, psychological abuse and even incest in the midst of the custody fight. their daughter, Nahla, now 14 years old.

Halle claimed at the time that the ex made racist comments and that he had an incestuous relationship with a relative for years, in which case it would have started when he was still a teenager; Gabriel has eight siblings.

Gabriel Aubry and Halle Berry (Photo: Getty Images)

The last most serious public relationship that fans remember Charlize Theron was there in 2015 with actor Sean Penn, in a relationship that lasted a year and a half. “I’ve been on a few dates, but I haven’t dated anyone in over five years,” the actress confirmed in a September 2020 interview with The Drew Barrymore Show.

Charlize Theron and Sean Penn at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival (Photo: Getty Images)

Mother of two girls (Jackson, 10, and August, 8), Charlize Theron won an Oscar for best actress in the movie ‘Monster’ in 2004. In addition, she appears in productions such as ‘The Devil’s Advocate’, 1997, and ‘Rules of Life’, 1999.