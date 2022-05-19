Technology

Combo with gaming keyboard and mouse for less than R$100 on AliExpress

CMK-198 kit is costing BRL 83.40 in the marketplace promotion

By: AliExpress Offer

Every month AliExpress runs a Super Deals campaign with thousands of products at unbeatable prices.

This month’s has discounts that can reach up to 80%, in addition to free shipping for selected products and lightning offers with even more advantages for you to reset your wish list.

One of the products featured in this month’s campaign is the CMK-198 gaming keyboard and mouse combo, which is priced at R$83.40 in the AliExpress promotion.

The CMK-198 gaming keyboard is backlit and can be configured to work with or without lighting. It has 104 keys that are resistant to heavy use and can be removed for cleaning, in addition to being resistant to liquid spillage.

The CMK-198’s 2400dpi gaming mouse is optical, has 3 buttons, has an ergonomic design and works with a USB 2.0 connection.

Did you like the campaign highlight? So, click here and take the opportunity to check the special page with more AliExpress promotions, remembering that the offers are valid until May 22nd.

Notice: product prices and promotions are valid until the end of the campaign or while stocks last. So stay tuned for the publication date of the article.

