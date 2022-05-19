Commentator detonates Flamengo star: ‘There is more media than ball’ | Flamengo



Hugo receives support from the Flamengo squad after boos from fansPhoto: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo

Published 05/18/2022 18:55

Rio – Everton Ribeiro’s good performance in Flamengo’s 3-0 victory over Universidad Católica, last Tuesday, at Maracanã, was not enough to convince commentator Felippe Facincani. During this Wednesday’s “ESPN F90” program, the journalist said that he does not see shirt 7 as a fundamental piece for Paulo Sousa’s team.

Everton Ribeiro scored one of Flamengo’s goals against Católica CARL DE SOUZA / AFP “If you take recent decisions from recent times, ask the Flamengo fan. I think he’s a player with a lot more media than the ball, but he played very well yesterday. The best player was Rodrigo Caio. If Flamengo, even with this scenario, is not able to look at Universidad Católica, inside Maracanã… Everton Ribeiro himself had to respond to the fans, he is a player who lives from sporadic moments “, said Facincani.

“It’s a good game for three or four that passes with discretion. The way they treat him, he needs more sequence. Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol are much more regular than him. For me, I change him (in the lineup), regardless of the yesterday’s game! I don’t think he’s fundamental“, he added.