CONMEBOL sets the date for the draw for the round of 16 of the Libertadores and the Sudamericana

Conmebol set this Wednesday the date for the draw for the round of 16 of the World Cups Liberators and South American. The event is scheduled for 13:00 (Brasília time) on Friday (May 27), the day after the last round of the group stage of the competitions.

Libertadores has four teams that have already qualified for the round of 16: the Brazilians palm trees and Flamengo and the Argentines Talleres and Estudiantes. Also in this round, the Atlético-MG is another team from Brazil that can guarantee the spot in advance.

In Sudamericana, there are still no guarantees in the next phase. THE Sao Paulo can secure the spot before even entering the field in the round and, in addition to the São Paulo team, the Ceará also has chances to advance early.

🏆🔜 ¡Confirmed! The CONMEBOL final octave draw #Liberators will be el viernes 27/5. pic.twitter.com/raM0j4MAXi — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@Libertadores) May 18, 2022

Situation of Brazilians

Of the eight representatives of Brazil in the group stage of Libertadores, America-MG and Strength they are the ones with the most complicated scenarios, but they are still alive in the tournament. Already Atletico-PRRed Bull Bragantino and Corinthians continue with the possibility of classification regardless of the outcome of this fifth round.

Living a different situation from other Brazilian clubs in the South American, the cuiabá It’s the only one already deleted. Atlético-GO and International lead their groups and decide the spot in the last round, while Santos can reach the top this Wednesday. THE Fluminense, meanwhile, needs a win or draw to keep their chance of ranking alive. The carioca club will be eliminated if they lose to the Argentines this Thursday.

