Business

contest has drawn numbers; see the tens of today

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read

These were the five dozen drawn today (18), by Caixa in Quina’s 5856 contest: 12-38-47-56-66. If one or more bets match all the numbers, the main prize to be distributed is R$ 12,000,352.63.

Soon all information regarding Quina’s 5856 contest will be made available on Caixa’s special lottery website.

How to participate in the next Quina draw?

You can choose from five to 15 numbers from 1 to 80. Bets must be placed up to one hour before the contest, that is, the accredited lottery shops and Caixa’s official website will register the games until 19:00 (Brasília time) draw day.

How much does the Quina bet cost?

With the adjustment implemented on November 10, 2019, betting on Quina now costs a minimum of BRL 2 (with five numbers), but can reach BRL 6,006 (with 15 numbers). If the bet is placed on the site, the minimum purchase in a virtual session is R$30, but this amount may include games in other lotteries.

What is the chance of winning Quina’s top prize?

With the minimum bet of five numbers (which costs BRL 2), you have a one in 24 million chance of getting them all right and taking the highest prize in Quina. If you put another ten in the game, the price of the bet rises to R$ 12, but the chances become one in four million.

How does Quina’s official pool work?

Group bets on the Quina pool start at BRL 10, but the minimum odds are BRL 3 per participant. Caixa allows from two to 50 shares in this modality.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Rakuten CEO announces donation to Ukrainians

February 27, 2022

With scarcity on the horizon, water is an investment option in the financial market

March 22, 2022

War in Ukraine could impact the Port of Santos, says expert | sea ​​port

February 25, 2022

Prize of R$ 90 million! Mega-Sena draws big this Saturday (5/3)

March 5, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button